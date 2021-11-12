TRU Announces 11/12 Community Gathering Via Zoom

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 80 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

11/12 - (5:00pm) Two Producers Hit the Restart Button on over a Year's Worth of Projects. But Is It Back to Business as Usual? In the room: Neil Gooding/Neil Gooding Productions (pre-COVID credits: Australian premieres of Gutenberg! The Musical!, and Dogfight and New York productions of Church and State, Handle with Care, The 39 Steps, Alan Cumming's one-man Macbeth) and Martin Platt/Perry Street Theatricals (pre-COVID credits: Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, Dames at Sea, Bedlam's Hamlet/St. Joan, an oak tree, Woman in Black). Functioning as both producers and general managers, Neil and Martin are taking a slew of projects off hold. Martin is reopening Woman in Black in NYC and starting a second touring company, as well as gm'ing the London hit Everybody's Talking about Jamie in its US debut in LA, as well as seven new shows opening around the US. Neil, in addition to being on the teams for UK musicals Back to the Future and What's New Pussycat?, is the lead of three UK and European tours, the NY Conversations with Mother and three US tours, as well as three Australian tours. That's a lot! But is it as easy as hitting the restart button, or has the business changed due to a year and a half of shutdown? And how do they determine the right market and trajectory for each of these projects? CLICK HERE to register and we will email you the link.

UPCOMING:

11/19 (5:00pm) - Expanding the Idea of Theater: Performance Art, Devised Theatre and More. In the room: Pablo Helguera, artist, performer, author and former Director of Adult and Academic Programs at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City; and Sarah Hughes, director and producer of collaborative theater works and new media. Non-traditional modes of creating theater have had a long proud history, and yet are not understood - or are misunderstood - by so many theater professionals today. Given the fact that we are returning to a post-COVID world of live performance, and that we have had a year and a half to reconsider our priorities and our art, perhaps this is a good time to explore creative options. CLICK HERE to register and we will email you the link.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-eight-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents monthly panels as well as the new weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

