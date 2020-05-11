TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at The Kennedy Center to be Rescheduled

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced that the previously announced performance dates for the Washington, D.C. engagement of To Kill a Mockingbird, scheduled for August 25-September 27, 2020 will be rescheduled to a later date. Due to current events, the play's producers have decided to postpone the highly anticipated Kennedy Center run, and new details will be announced soon.

The national touring production of Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will star Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the title of the most successful American play in Broadway history. Since performances began on Broadway on Thursday, November 1, 2018, To Kill a Mockingbird has not played to an empty seat, with capacity remaining over 100% for every performance. On February 26, 2020, the cast of To Kill a Mockingbird gave a history-making performance of the play at Madison Square Garden for 18,000 New York City high school and middle school students. This was the largest single performance of a theatrical work in the history of world theater.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Harris. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley.

Ticketholders for canceled performances have the following options:

Donate your tickets, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Exchange your tickets for a future date or alternate show (where possible)

Exchange your tickets for a Kennedy Center gift certificate, or

Receive a full refund for the value of the ticket and associated fees

They are encouraging patrons to consider donating their ticket/s back to the Kennedy Center. Their Box Office agents will be ready to accommodate individual patrons' needs.





