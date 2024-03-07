TITANIQUE to Celebrate Céline Dion's Birthday with Sing-Along Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Titanique will host a special sing-along performance in celebration of pop icon Céline Dion’s birthday, on Thursday, March 28 at 7:00PM. For one night only, audience members will be provided with a songbook, bathed in the spotlight, and encouraged to go on and on singing like the kooky krazy divas that they are. The irresistibly funny and irreverent musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of Céline Dion, continues its smash-hit run at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square. Tickets are now available through September 29, 2024.

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.

Titanique currently stars Nicole Parker (“Mad TV,” Wicked, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me) in the role of Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice) as Victor Garber, Russell Daniels (Gutenberg! The Musical) as Ruth, Brandon Contreras as Cal, with Anne Fraser Thomas as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. Cayleigh Capaldi, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.