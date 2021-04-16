TINA, SLAVE PLAY, and More Take Home 2021 Artios Awards

The 2021 Artios Awards were announced yesterday, honoring casting directors on stage and screen. Among the winners in the theatrical categories were Tina, Slave Play, and A Soldier's Play.

Regional productions of Six and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as the touring production of The Band's Visit were also honored.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Animation

"Soul" - Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-birnbaum (Associate)

Big Budget - Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - Nancy Bishop

Big Budget - Drama

"The Trial Of The Chicago 7" - Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), Aj Links (Associate)

Studio Or Independent - Comedy

"The 40-year Old Version" - Jessica Daniels

Studio Or Independent - Drama

"One Night In Miami" - Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

Low Budget - Comedy Or Drama

"Minari" - Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

Micro Budget - Comedy Or Drama

"The Surrogate" - Erica Hart

Television Pilot And First Season - Comedy

"The Great" - Rose Wicksteed

Television Pilot And First Season - Drama

"Euphoria "- Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Associate)

Television Series Comedy

"What We Do In The Shadows" - Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

Television Series - Drama

"Succession" - Avy Kaufman

Limited Series

"Normal People" - Louise Kiely

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

"Bad Education" - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance

Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy

"A Black Lady Sketch Show" - Victoria Thomas

Children's Pilot And Series (Live Action)

"The Babysitter's Club" - Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

Television Animation

"Big Mouth" - Julie Ashton

Reality Series

"Queer Eye" - Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli,

Short Film

"Netuser" - Stephanie Klapper

Short Form Series

"#Freerayshawn" - Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

New York Broadway Theatre - Play

"Slave Play" - Taylor Williams

New York Broadway Theatre - Musical

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" - Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris (Associate)

"New York Broadway Theatre" - Revival, Play

"A Soldier's Play" - Jim Carnahan

New York Theatre - Play

"All The Natalie Portmans" - Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

New York Theatre - Musical

"Little Shop Of Horrors" - Jim Carnahan

Regional Theatre - Play

"Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" - Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

Regional Theatre - Musical

"Six" - Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

Los Angeles Theatre

"Little Shop Of Horrors" - Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Special Theatrical Performance

"Pride Plays" - James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Theatre Tours

"The Band's Visit" - Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam