TINA, SLAVE PLAY, and More Take Home 2021 Artios Awards
The awards honor casting directors on stage and screen.
The 2021 Artios Awards were announced yesterday, honoring casting directors on stage and screen. Among the winners in the theatrical categories were Tina, Slave Play, and A Soldier's Play.
Regional productions of Six and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as the touring production of The Band's Visit were also honored.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Animation
"Soul" - Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-birnbaum (Associate)
Big Budget - Comedy
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - Nancy Bishop
Big Budget - Drama
"The Trial Of The Chicago 7" - Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), Aj Links (Associate)
Studio Or Independent - Comedy
"The 40-year Old Version" - Jessica Daniels
Studio Or Independent - Drama
"One Night In Miami" - Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)
Low Budget - Comedy Or Drama
"Minari" - Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)
Micro Budget - Comedy Or Drama
"The Surrogate" - Erica Hart
Television Pilot And First Season - Comedy
"The Great" - Rose Wicksteed
Television Pilot And First Season - Drama
"Euphoria "- Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Associate)
Television Series Comedy
"What We Do In The Shadows" - Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)
Television Series - Drama
"Succession" - Avy Kaufman
Limited Series
"Normal People" - Louise Kiely
Film, Non-Theatrical Release
"Bad Education" - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance
Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy
"A Black Lady Sketch Show" - Victoria Thomas
Children's Pilot And Series (Live Action)
"The Babysitter's Club" - Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)
Television Animation
"Big Mouth" - Julie Ashton
Reality Series
"Queer Eye" - Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli,
Short Film
"Netuser" - Stephanie Klapper
Short Form Series
"#Freerayshawn" - Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)
New York Broadway Theatre - Play
"Slave Play" - Taylor Williams
New York Broadway Theatre - Musical
"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" - Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris (Associate)
"New York Broadway Theatre" - Revival, Play
"A Soldier's Play" - Jim Carnahan
New York Theatre - Play
"All The Natalie Portmans" - Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly
New York Theatre - Musical
"Little Shop Of Horrors" - Jim Carnahan
Regional Theatre - Play
"Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" - Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau
Regional Theatre - Musical
"Six" - Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
Los Angeles Theatre
"Little Shop Of Horrors" - Ryan Bernard Tymensky
Special Theatrical Performance
"Pride Plays" - James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis
Theatre Tours
"The Band's Visit" - Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam