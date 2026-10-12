Maya Hawke, Sarah Pidgeon, and More to Celebrate THE SUN ALSO RISES Centennial at 92NY

To celebrate the centennial of Ernest Hemingway's The Sun Also Rises, actors Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story), Richard Schiff (The West Wing), Joy Sunday (DTF St. Louis), and Titus Welliver (Deadwood) will join acclaimed novelists Jay McInerney and Thomas Beller at The 92nd Street Y's Unterberg Poetry Center on Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 pm ET for a dramatic reading and conversation about the novel that set a new standard for American fiction.

The event - a celebration of Hemingway's indelible portrait of love, disillusionment, friendship, and the generation transformed by the First World War - will include an introduction by Angela Hemingway Charles, Patrick Hemingway Adams, and Brendan Hemingway.

In person and streaming tickets are available on 92NY's website.

'No amount of analysis can convey the quality of The Sun Also Rises,' The New York Times declared upon its publication in 1926. 'It is a truly gripping story, told in lean, hard, athletic prose.' One hundred years later, Ernest Hemingway's debut stands as one of the most powerful novels of the century. Published by Scribner on October 22, 1926, the novel introduced readers to Jake Barnes, Lady Brett Ashley, and their restless circle of expatriates, following them from the cafés of Paris to the bullfights of Pamplona. Its stripped-down prose and charged silences helped change the sound of American fiction.

What makes a book survive a century? How does Hemingway read now - after generations of writers have absorbed, imitated, challenged, and reinvented his influence? In an evening introduced by members of the Hemingway family, Hawke, Pidgeon, Schiff, McInerney, Beller and others will revisit the novel that announced one of the 20th century's most consequential literary voices, exploring its style, its mythology, its contradictions, and the strange alchemy that keeps a classic alive.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York: The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world.

All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities.

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