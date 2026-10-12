Video: Christopher Jackson Talks HAMILTON Return & Writing THE CROSSOVER Musical
The iconic musical's original 'George Washington' describes what it felt like stepping back into the role after a decade.
Christopher Jackson appeared on the TODAY Show Monday morning to discuss his return to Hamilton on Broadway, reprising his role as George Washington more than a decade after originating the part.
Reflecting on stepping back into the role, Jackson said, "Once you get back into the flow of it, it's in the bones."
Although the careers of the original cast members have taken off since they first appeared in the Broadway production, Jackson says there is still something to prove.
"Every time you step on stage, you’re proving it to the audience. You know, I always imagine that there are 100 people in the audience that haven’t seen the show or heard the soundtrack. They’re encountering the story for the first time and that’s what makes it fun."
Jackson also opened up about his next project: writing original music and lyrics for the musical adaptation of Kwame Alexander's Newbery medal-winning novel, The Crossover.
"We're hard at work and working on this. It's going to be fun," he teased.
Jackson rose to prominence for his breakout performance as George Washington in the original 2015 Broadway run of Hamilton, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording. He is also a founding member of Freestyle Love Supreme and an Emmy winner.
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