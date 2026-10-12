Exclusive: Watch Bobby Conte Sing 'If Only You Knew My Heart' from COPPERFIELD!
Copperfield! will run off-Broadway at The Duke on 42nd Street through December 6, 2026.
The iconic characters of Charles Dickens are back on stage this season with Copperfield!, The New Musical. With book, music, and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf, and directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre, the new musical is currently in performances at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios.
In a stirring new musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' favorite and most autobiographical novel, brought to life by a spirited company of actor-musicians, COPPERFIELD! follows its resilient protagonist David from a difficult childhood through to adulthood. As a child, David endures the sadism of his stepfather Murdstone, the depredations of the villainous schoolmaster Creakle, and the mind-numbing routine of a London sweatshop. As an adult, he is visited by happiness and success as well as tragedy and loss. Along the way, he meets some of Dickens' most memorable characters: including his formidable Aunt Betsey Trotwood, the loyal Peggotty family, the eccentric Mr. Micawber, the gentle Agnes Wickfield, the charming but reckless Steerforth, the naïve Dora Spenlow, and the deceitful Uriah Heep. Through friendship, hardship, love, betrayal, and personal triumph, David discovers his identity and purpose in a story that celebrates resilience, compassion, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.
BroadwayWorld is very excited to share an exclusive performance from Mr. Copperfield himself, Bobby Conte. Watch as he is joined by fellow castmate and music director Nancy O'Connor at the Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform "If Only You Knew My Heart".
Conte's other Broadway credits include: The Who’s Tommy (dir. Des McAnuff); Company (dir. Marianne Elliott); A Bronx Tale (dirs. Robert De Niro & Jerry Zaks). Other NY theatre: My Fair Lady (dir. Michael Arden); Starting Here, Starting Now (dir. Richard Maltby, Jr.). Regional: Kennedy Center, Goodman Theatre, George Street Playhouse, Two River Theater, McCarter Theatre Center, Cleveland Play House, Paper Mill Playhouse, Cape Playhouse, six shows at The Muny. Film/TV: If Beale Street Could Talk (dir. Barry Jenkins); Intervenors (dir. Marshall Pailet); Lou (upcoming); “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix); “Madam Secretary” and “The Code” (CBS). As a concert artist, Mr. Conte has sung with the National Symphony Orchestra, Carolina Philharmonic and as Tony in Oakland Symphony’s West Side Story. His debut solo album, Along the Way, is available on Broadway Records. Training: University of Michigan; RADA.
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