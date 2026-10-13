Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2026- A FEW GOOD MEN Begins Performances at Lincoln Center and More

Video: Billy Crystal Discusses Turning the Loss Of His Home Into Broadway's 860 on THE VIEW

by Michael Major

Billy Crystal discussed his new one-man show 860, inspired by the loss of his home, and looked back on his favorite movie role during an appearance on THE VIEW. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo & More In at Henry Mancini 100 Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

by Michael Major

PBS has released the complete broadcast of Great Performances: Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring Cynthia Erivo and more. In the new video, the Wicked star sings 'Days of Wine and Roses,' along with 'Le Jazz Hot' and 'Crazy World.'. (more...)