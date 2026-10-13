Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13, 2026- A FEW GOOD MEN Begins Performances at Lincoln Center and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Rise and shine with your daily dose of theatre news! Today we're excited to share an exclusive performance from COPPERFIELD, featuring Bobby Conte singing 'If Only You Knew My Heart.' Plus, we've got the scoop on Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN as it begins previews on Broadway with an all-star cast. From West End musicals to industry milestones, we've rounded up the top stories you need to know. Whether you're catching up on INTO THE WOODS performances or learning about major industry appointments, we've got everything you need to start your day right. Let's dive in!
|Coming Up
Thursday, October 15
Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen opens at The Culture Club
Sunday, October 18
Other Desert Cities opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: Watch Bobby Conte Sing 'If Only You Knew My Heart' from COPPERFIELD!
BroadwayWorld is very excited to share an exclusive performance from Mr. Copperfield himself, Bobby Conte. Watch as he is joined by fellow castmate and music director Nancy O'Connor at the Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform 'If Only You Knew My Heart'.
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Video: Aaron Sorkin, Bradley Whitford & More Make the Case for A FEW GOOD MEN
Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men is back on Broadway, and more than three decades after its original premiere, the story feels as timely as ever. The new Lincoln Center Theater production, directed by Michael Arden, has officially begun previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with a cast led by Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth, and Krysta Rodriguez. Watch the full interview with the company in the video here.
|Must Watch
|Video: INTO THE WOODS West End Cast Performs 'Children Will Listen'
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released of the cast of the West End production of Into The Woods performing 'Children Will Listen.' Learn more about the show and check out the video here!. (more...)
|Video: 'This Is the Best Work I've Ever Done': Margot Rose on UNCONDITIONAL
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Margot Rose is bringing her deeply personal new musical memoir, Unconditional, to New York City! The production, written by and starring Rose, will play La MaMa from October 15-25, and she recently sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the emotional journey of bringing her family's story to the stage. Watch in this video!. (more...)
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Video: Billy Crystal Discusses Turning the Loss Of His Home Into Broadway's 860 on THE VIEW
Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo & More In at Henry Mancini 100 Concert at the Hollywood Bowl
|Hot Photos
Photos: Harry Judd, KayCee Stroh, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released from Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL which starts performances at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Check out the photos here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Alex Freeman
Studio 54 gets $8.3M, the Kennedy Center names Rick Canny artistic director, A.C.T. taps Elizabeth Williamson, and Access to Work cuts hit UK dance. Plus Chicago's Cadillac Palace turns 100 and Lloyd Webber is honored by London. Read now.. (more...)
Jay Gerlach Named Executive Director of the Educational Theatre Association
by Marissa Faith Curley
The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jay Gerlach as Executive Director. Gerlach, who has served as Interim Executive Director since March.. (more...)
THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL Will Be Available For Licensing From April 2027
by Stephi Wild
The Licensing Company announced that professional and amateur stage rights for THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL will be available for licensing in the US, UK, and Canada. The musical tells the true story of five brothers who became one of the 1970s' biggest musical sensations.. (more...)
JACKSON'S ISLAND Workshop to Feature Emmet Smith and Miguel Gil
by Stephi Wild
A new play by Joseph Frederick Allen will receive a workshop presentation in New York City, directed by Emilio Ramos and starring actors from HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, THE LOST BOYS, BAD CINDERELLA, and THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS.. (more...)
New York City Center's IN THE HEIGHTS Design Observership to Support Early-Career Latiné Designers
by Chloe Rabinowitz
La Gente and Boundless Theatre Company will launch a paid design observership for early-career Latiné designers in partnership with New York City Center's production of IN THE HEIGHTS, offering $1,000 stipends and professional mentorship.. (more...)
Levine Music Names Jazz Program After Ella Fitzgerald
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Levine Music's jazz program will be named the Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Program, recognizing a multi-year leadership gift from the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation.. (more...)
Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale & Michael Shannon to Join Benefit for The Hometown Project
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway and film stars will perform at a benefit for The Hometown Project, a nonprofit supporting voter engagement and local candidates, at BRIC Brooklyn, including Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale and more. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Oliver Oliveros
Local theatergoers are in for an extraordinary musical experience as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved masterpiece, 'Sunset Boulevard,' officially makes its long-awaited Philippine premiere, presented by CueCraft Entertainment by arrangement with LW Entertainment Ltd.. (more...)
13 THE MUSICAL to Open at Bell Theater in Holmdel
by Stephi Wild
Axelrod Performing Arts Academy will present the Tony Award-winning musical with a cast of 26 New Jersey youth actors and local musicians at Bell Works.. (more...)
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome A DIFFERENT WORLD Stars and BROTHERS OSBORNE
by Rachel Stone
Kadeem Hardison, Cornell Young IV and Maleah Joi Moon from A DIFFERENT WORLD join THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to discuss the series' 39th anniversary, on-set chemistry, and introducing new audiences to the classic sitcom. BROTHERS OSBORNE also appear to discuss their career and emotional homecoming.. (more...)
DOWNSTATE Delays Start of Broadway Previews
by Stephi Wild
Downstate is headed to Broadway a bit later than originally planned, having delayed the start of its previews by two days. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here.. (more...)
Quentin Tarantino’s THE POPINJAY CAVALIER, Starring Sacha Baron Cohen Sets West End Dates and Theater
by Stephi Wild
The theatre and dates have been announced for Quentin Tarantino’s debut play, The Popinjay Cavalier, which will star Sacha Baron Cohen in London. Learn more here.. (more...)
Betty Gilpin Describes State of Broadway as a ‘Game for Movie Stars’ to ‘Get Butts in Seats’
by Michael Gioia
Even Betty Gilpin didn’t think she was a big enough star to be on Broadway. The actress admitted she was shocked to be cast in ‘Oh, Mary!’ because she didn’t think she was ‘famous enough.’. (more...)
Feature: MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO: Studio Ghibli’s Beloved Forest Spirit Comes To Life
by Christiana Rose
Studio Ghibli’s beloved animated classic My Neighbour Totoro has reached its final three months in London’s West End, where the Royal Shakespeare Company’s award winning stage adaptation continues to celebrate the wonder of childhood, the strength of family and the extraordinary possibilities of theatrical imagination.. (more...)
Contest: Win Tickets to GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse
by Michael Major
Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to GRIM at La Jolla Playhouse. BroadwayWorld is giving away two pairs of tickets to the new La Jolla Playhouse production.. (more...)
Save On HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, MAMMA MIA & More London Theatre Deals
by Team BWW
Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worth. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week! . (more...)
Jodie Comer, Theatr Clwyd and More Win 2026 UK Theatre Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The winners of the UK Theatre Awards 2026 were revealed a ceremony hosted by La Voix. This event has celebrated the creative excellence and outstanding achievements seen on and off stage throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
John Patrick Shanley
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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