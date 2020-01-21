THE VIOLET HOUR Returns To Caveat Next Month
Winnifred Coombe's earthly guests this month include the incomparable GINA GERHSON (BLOCKERS, FACE/OFF, SHOWGIRLS, COCKTAIL), currently appearing on RIVERDALE, as well sex writer/educator, porn star and "The Queen of Wands" CARLY S. (DILDOORDILDONT.COM). Plus, sexy sing-songs, goofy games, and tons more laughs with an incredible ensemble of performers.
THE VIOLET HOUR follows a familiar late-night format - with a far-out twist. Winnifred Coombe (Caroline Kingsley), a Victorian spiritualist and magical traveler, transcends time and space to bring her audience aboard her inter-dimensional spacecraft. Guests mingle with Winnifred and her outlandish friends from space. They talk about how to save the planet - or at least how to enjoy the heck out of our last breaths on this little blue sphere.
This month, it's Winnifred's HORNY PORNO SHOW! Love is in the air in February... but let's also talk about sex and pleasure and getting in touch with our terrestrial bods! It's time for some self-love wink wink.
THE VIOLET HOUR descends upon Caveat (21A Clinton St, New York, NY, 10002) on Sunday, February 2 at 9:30pm. Doors at 9:00pm. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets and info at https://www.caveat.nyc/event/the-violet-hour-a-late-night-show-from-another- dimension-2-2-2020
