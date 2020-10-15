THE TWO PRINCES Podcast Starring Noah Galvin and Ari'el Stachel Returns for Third Season

The new season will launch on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Today, Gimlet | A Spotify Studio announced that the hit fantasy adventure podcast "The Two Princes," starring Noah Galvin (Booksmart, Dear Evan Hansen) and Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit) will return for its third season on Tuesday, Oct. 20. All seven episodes of the new season will be available to stream at launch.

Rupert and Amir are finally getting married and this time nothing is going to stop them. Not the handsome new prince who's rolled into town and only has eyes for Rupert. Not the mysterious disappearance of half the kingdom's population. Not even the End of the World. Yes, this time the princes are definitely, absolutely, 100% getting married - even if it's the last thing they do.

"The Two Princes" is a heartwarming and hilarious tale of two princes from opposing kingdoms who are initially at odds, but ultimately fall in love - it's a modern retelling of a classic fairytale that celebrates the joys and pitfalls of teenage romance, growing up, and facing your fears.

CREDITS: Kevin Christopher Snipes (writer), Matt Schatz (music & lyrics), Mimi O'Donnell, Katie Pastore, Julie Balefsky, Armando Serrano, Jonathon Roberts, Daniel Brunelle, Greg Laswell (composer)

CAST: Noah Galvin (Booksmart, Dear Evan Hansen), Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit), Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black, The Handmaid's Tale), Alfredo Narciso (Manifest, Time and the Conways), Gideon Glick (To Kill a Mockingbird, Spring Awakening), Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical, The Addams Family), Mandi Masden (Saint Joan), CJ Wilson (Manchester by the Sea, Homeland, Bronx Bombers), Jonah Fields

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You