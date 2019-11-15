THE SOUND OF MUSIC's Tally Sessions Takes Over Instagram Saturday!

The hills are alive because Tally Sessions is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at Asolo Repertory Theatre's The Sound of Music this Saturday, November 16th! Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a peek behind the scenes of the iconic musical exactly 60 years after the original Broadway production opened!

Tally is currently playing Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music. He has been seen on Broadway in Anastasia, War Paint, Falsettos, School of Rock, Big Fish, The House of Blue Leaves, and Paramour. He was also on the national tours of South Pacific, Legally Blonde, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. His Off-Broadway credits include Giant, Queen of the Mist, Anyone Can Whistle, and Yank! He has been seen regionally at The Old Globe, The Kennedy Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed, Signature Theatre, Muny, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, and Studio Theatre. He has received two Carbonell Awards, a Denver's Henry Award, two Helen Hayes Award nominations, and a Connecticut Critics Circle nomination. On screen, he has been seen in the television shows Elementary and Falling Water. You can follow along with his adventures on social media @tallysessions!

Asolo Repertory Theatre kicks off its highly anticipated 2019-20 season with Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved classic THE SOUND OF MUSIC. This Tony Award-winning musical sensation will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You, First Date, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella). Rhodes returns to Asolo Rep where he previously directed and choreographed the theatre's record-breaking smash hit production of Evita in 2017 and Guys and Dolls in 2016. The Sound of Music previews November 13 - 15, opens November 16 and runs through December 28 in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

The cast is led by Maddie Shea Baldwin, Tally Sessions, Liz McCartney, Ann Morrison, Sophia Cavalluzzi, TYLER GEVAS, Angelina Huh, Judah Immanuel, Raina Lynn Khatami, Allie McLaughlin, and Sophie Lee Morris. The cast also features Marc Bitler, Kristin Carbone, Cole Doman, Adrianne Hick, Samone Hicks, Alex Jorth, Nick Locilento, Kate Loprest, Darren Matthias, Rob McCaffrey, Amber McNew, Trina Mills, Creg Sclavi, and Kristin Renee Young.





