THE SOUND OF MUSIC Returns to ABC This Month

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s cinematic treasure The Sound of Music will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 7/6c. The beloved musical has aired every December on ABC since 2002. Celebrate the Oscar®-winning classic by singing along to “Edelweiss,” ”My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” “The Lonely Goatherd” and, of course, “The Sound of Music.”

The musical’s official social media pages will host a live watch party during the airing on December 15, and will be sharing exclusive content across X, Threads and a new Instagram fan group. Viewers are invited to follow along on Instagram, X and Threads, and join the watch party using #SoundOfMusic.

Based on the real-life von Trapp family, who fled their home to escape the Nazis in 1938, Maria is a young woman who has left the Austrian convent to work for Navy captain Georg Von Trapp. As governess to his seven unruly children, Maria soon finds herself falling for their father.

The Sound of Music stars Julie Andrews as Maria von Trapp, Christopher Plummer as Captain George von Trapp, Eleanor Parker as Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Richard Haydn as Max Detweiler, Charmian Carr as Liesl von Trapp, Nicholas Hammond as Friedrich von Trapp, Heather Menzies as Louisa von Trapp, Duane Chase as Kurt von Trapp, Angela Cartwright as Brigitta von Trapp, Debbie Turner as Marta von Trapp, Kym Karath as Gretl von Trapp, Peggy Wood as Mother Abbess, Anna Lee as Sister Margaretta, Portia Nelson as Sister Berthe, Marni Nixon as Sister Sophia, Daniel Truhitte as Rolfe and Ben Wright as Herr Zeller.

The film was directed and produced by Robert Wise, with a screenplay by Ernest Lehman, adapted from the stage musical with music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

About The 1965 Motion Picture

On March 2, 1965, 20th Century Fox premiered the movie version of The Sound of Music, directed by Robert Wise and starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, at the Rivoli Theatre in New York City, where it played for a record-setting 93 weeks. The movie’s initial U.S. release lasted four-and-a-half years, and from 1966 to 1972, The Sound of Music was cited by Variety as the “All-Time-Box Office Champion.” It remains the most popular movie musical ever made, featuring unforgettable favorites like “Edelweiss,” ”My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” “The Lonely Goatherd” and “The Sound of Music.” The Sound of Music won five Academy Awards in 1966, including Best Picture.

Photo: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp.