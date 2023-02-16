THE SONGS WE WRITE Free, Live Original Music Event Comes To Word Up Bookshop In Washington Heights

The next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, March 3rd at 7:00pm(EST).

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature performers Ruben Gonzalez, Carl Fortunato, Eric Vetter, Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, Cristhopper, and Joanna Parson.

Performers subject to change. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks requested and to register go to: TSWWMarch2023.

Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.