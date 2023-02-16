Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SONGS WE WRITE Free, Live Original Music Event Comes To Word Up Bookshop In Washington Heights

Featuring performers Ruben Gonzalez, Carl Fortunato, Eric Vetter, Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, Cristhopper, and Joanna Parson.

Feb. 16, 2023  

The next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, March 3rd at 7:00pm(EST).

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature performers Ruben Gonzalez, Carl Fortunato, Eric Vetter, Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, Cristhopper, and Joanna Parson.

Performers subject to change. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks requested and to register go to: TSWWMarch2023.

Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.



