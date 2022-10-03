Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The event is on Friday, October 14.

Oct. 03, 2022  

THE SONGS WE WRITE Comes to Word Up Community Bookshop

"The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, October 14 @ 7:00pm(EST).

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature performers: Ruben Gonzalez, Carl Fortunato, Eric Vetter, Cristhopper, Kevin Berrey, Yvonne Sotomayor and Kenn Rowell. Performers subject to change.

Masks and proof of vaccination required. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations) and to register go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200602®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwithfriends.co%2F...%2Fthe_songs_we_write_a_night_of...?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.




