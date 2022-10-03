THE SONGS WE WRITE Comes to Word Up Community Bookshop

"The Songs We Write" - the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, October 14 @ 7:00pm(EST).

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature performers: Ruben Gonzalez, Carl Fortunato, Eric Vetter, Cristhopper, Kevin Berrey, Yvonne Sotomayor and Kenn Rowell. Performers subject to change.

Masks and proof of vaccination required. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations) and to register go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200602®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwithfriends.co%2F...%2Fthe_songs_we_write_a_night_of...?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.