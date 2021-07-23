THE SHOW MUST GO ON Documentary Film Will Premiere at Broadway's Majestic Theatre Next Month

The premiere of the new documentary film, The Show Must Go On will take place on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Broadway's Majestic Theatre, home of The Phantom of the Opera, to benefit and celebrate the work of The Actors Fund.

The event, with a live audience, will also include appearances and performances to be announced. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM ET and all sales will benefit The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, in their mission to aid entertainment professionals in need.

The event will represent the first time the Majestic Theatre has welcomed back an audience since the shutdown on March 12, 2020.

For tickets, please visit: https://www.telecharge.com/Broadway/The-Show-Must-Go-On-Film-Premier/Ticket.

In the wake of the global pandemic, The Show Must Go On chronicles the race against time to save live theater and focuses in on an army of theater makers determined to win it. In March of 2020 and for the first time in history, the performing arts were decimated worldwide when theater shut down indefinitely in every country except one: South Korea. From the frontlines in Seoul, this film follows a company of artists involved in two theatrical productions--the World Tour of The Phantom of The Opera and the South Korean Tour of Cats-two of the productions that pushed ahead safely during the pandemic and helped show the way forward. And a continent away in the UK, the film simultaneously follows Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of Cats and The Phantom of the Opera among much else, as he uses the example set by his Korean colleagues to fight for theater's future on the West End and beyond. The Show Must Go On chronicles the survival of the performing arts and the worldwide resuscitation of an artform with the fate of a global industry at stake. But more importantly, the film tells a human story - one of the resilience of storytellers and their determination to come together to heal, create, and inspire. The Show Must Go On, co-directed and produced by Berinstein and Cannold, is executive produced by WYSIWYG Studios, CEO Kwan-woo Park and Elizabeth Armstrong.

Details on the upcoming worldwide release of The Show Must Go On are forthcoming.