THE SHOW MUST GO ON Documentary About Theatre During the Pandemic Released on Apple TV

The new documentary feature The Show Must Go On, which premiered in August at Broadway's Majestic Theatre, was released in all territories on Apple TV TODAY. The film, set primarily in South Korea, is about the survival of theater in the midst of the global pandemic and features Andrew Lloyd Webber as well as the World Tour of The Phantom of the Opera and the South Korean Tour of Cats as they strive to make it to opening night against all odds.

The Show Must Go On is co-directed and produced by Berinstein and Cannold and is a Dramatic Forces production.

As of this morning, the film will be available to stream worldwide on Apple TV, as well as on Broadway on Demand.

For more information, please visit https://tinyurl.com/TSMGOAppleTV.

In the wake of the global pandemic, The Show Must Go On chronicles the race against time to save live theater and focuses in on some of the theater makers determined to win it. In March of 2020 and for the first time in history, the performing arts were decimated worldwide when theater shut down indefinitely in every country except one: South Korea. From the frontlines in Seoul, this film follows a company of artists involved in two theatrical productions--the World Tour of The Phantom of The Opera and the South Korean Tour of Cats--two of the productions that pushed ahead safely during the pandemic and helped show the way forward. And a continent away in the UK, the film simultaneously follows Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of Cats and The Phantom of the Opera among much else, as he uses the example set by his Korean colleagues to fight for theater's future on the West End and beyond. The Show Must Go On chronicles the survival of the performing arts and the worldwide resuscitation of an artform with the fate of a global industry at stake. But more importantly, the film tells a human story - one of the resilience of storytellers and their determination to come together to heal, create, and inspire. The Show Must Go On, co-directed and produced by Berinstein and Cannold, is executive produced by WYSIWYG Studios, CEO Kwan-woo Park and Elizabeth Armstrong.

This past summer, The Show Must Go On premiered at Brodaway's Majestic Theatre in a star-studded event featuring performances by Sierra Boggess, Ariana DeBose, Josh Groban, Ali Ewoldt, Shereen Pimentel, Adrienne Warren, and the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera.

BIOGRAPHIES

Dori Berinstein is an Emmy Award-winning documentarian (ShowBusiness: The Road to Broadway, Marvin Hamlisch: What He Did for Love, Carol Channing: Larger Than Life, and Gotta Dance), a four-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producer (The Prom, Company, Fool Moon, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, etc.), and an Olivier Award® winner (Legally Blonde). Berinstein most recently joined Ryan Murphy as producer of the Golden Globe Award®-nominated Netflix feature film adaptation of her musical The Prom. Dori is also Co-Founder/CEO of the Broadway Podcast Network. www.dramaticforces.com

Sammi Cannold is a director who is one of Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, class of 2019 and has worked on and off Broadway as well as for CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, and Cirque du Soleil. Recent theater credits include Evita (New York City Center), Endlings (New York Theatre Workshop, A.R.T.), Ragtime on Ellis Island, Violet on a moving bus (A.R.T.), and Allegory (La Jolla Playhouse WOW). This past summer, Sammi's first documentary feature film premiered at Broadway's Majestic Theatre and will soon be released worldwide. Upcoming projects include several new musicals, revivals, and feature films. Associate director credits include the Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre... (dir. Rachel Chavkin). Sammi has also served as an Artistic Fellow at the A.R.T., a member of Cirque du Soleil's Creative Cognoscenti, and a Sundance Institute Fellow and has worked in the live television space for White Cherry Entertainment, CBS, and Paramount+. Outside of her work in theater, film, and TV, Sammi currently serves as Senior Case Manager for Human First Coalition, an organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. Sammi holds a B. A. from Stanford University and an M.A. from Harvard University.

www.sammicannold.com. @sammi.cannold