THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Offer $75 Orchestra and $45 Mezzanine Tickets as Part of 'Sharktober'

This pricing feeding frenzy for the comedy is good through Wednesday, November 1st.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 4 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023

THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Offer $75 Orchestra and $45 Mezzanine Tickets as Part of 'Sharktober'

Celebrate “Sharktober” with $75 orchestra tickets and $45 mezzanine tickets to see the laugh-out-loud comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway.  This pricing feeding frenzy for the comedy is good through Wednesday, November 1st.  THE SHARK IS BROKEN, playing at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), stars Alex Brightman as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS.   The strictly limited engagement of The Shark Is Broken must end Sunday, November 19, 2023.  Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken is the Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS. 
 
Tickets for The Shark Is Broken are available at online and at the John Golden Theatre box office (252 West 45th Street).  Tickets for performances through November 1 range from $45 - $135 (including $2 facility fee).  This special pricing for the month of October excludes premium tickets.  The playing schedule for The Shark Is Broken is as follows: Tuesday – Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.
 
FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming on JAWS is delayed…again. The film’s lead actors—theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider—are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic…if it doesn’t sink them all.
 
Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn, and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Rounding out the company of The Shark Is Broken are understudies Peter Bradbury, Stephen Dexter, and Coby Getzug. 
 
THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis and GFour Productions in association with Tulchin Bartner Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, LD Entertainment, No Guarantees, Jane Bergère, Richard Batchelder, Larry Magid, Theatre Tours International LTD, Shooting The Breeze, Cue To Cue Productions/Jamie deRoy, Marc Goldman/Richard & Claudia Beeny, Jill Lenhart/Yara Shoemaker Couture, Moellenberg/Hornos, Pinnacle Productions/Bill Hanney, and Jesse Singer/Matthew Levy.
 
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway Photo
Photos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

On Saturday, September 30, movie star Ben Stiller took his family to see The Shark Is Broken on Broadway at The Golden Theatre. He met up with stars Alex Brightman, Ian Shaw, and Colin Donnell backstage after the show to congratulate them and shared stories of working with Steven Spielberg. See photos!

2
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 8 Weeks On Broadway Photo
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 8 Weeks On Broadway

Audiences only have 8 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway, THE SHARK IS BROKEN. Get performance and ticket information here!

3
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge takes you to the opening night red carpet for The Shark Is Broken to chat with some of the evening's celebrity guests, including Al Roker, Patti Murin, Christian Slater, Nikki M. James, James Monroe Iglehart, Orfeh, and more!

4
Video: The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Photo
Video: The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Last night, The Shark Is Broken officially opened at the Golden Theatre! Check out video from the red carpet as BroadwayWorld takes you inside opening night!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Shark is Broken Logo Shark Bite Magnet Shark is Broken Logo Shark Bite Magnet
The Shark is Broken Logo Water Bottle The Shark is Broken Logo Water Bottle
The Shark is Broken Logo Raglan Tee The Shark is Broken Logo Raglan Tee
The Shark is Broken Logo Hat The Shark is Broken Logo Hat

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 12th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 12th, 2023
Photos: First Look at Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSPhotos: First Look at Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Annaleigh Ashford, Lindsay Mendez, Norm Lewis & More To Join The Drama League's EMBRACE THE SEASON GalaAnnaleigh Ashford, Lindsay Mendez, Norm Lewis & More To Join The Drama League's EMBRACE THE SEASON Gala
Kimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in JanuaryKimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in January

Videos

Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song Video
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You