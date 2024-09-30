THE ROOMMATE Cancels Performances Due to Illness in the Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Roommate, the new Broadway play starring Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow, cancelled its performances this past weekend due to illness in the cast. Performances on September 28 and 29 were cancelled, according to a statement on the production's Instagram story. Ticketholders were asked to contact their point of purchase.

At this time, it is unknown if performances will be back on as regularly scheduled beginning tomorrow, October 1. We will update as we know more.

These cancellations come after Mia Farrow previously missed several performances earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19. During these performances, four-time Academy Award nominated actress, Marsha Mason, stepped into the role of "Sharon" opposite Patti LuPone.

About The Roommate

Directed by Jack O’Brien, The Roommate is now playing at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. The Roommate which celebrated its opening night this past Thursday, September 12, is produced by Chris Harper, Nelle Nugent and Kenneth Teaton.

The Roommate, written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O'Brien opened at the Booth Theatre on September 12. Performances are currently scheduled to run through December 15, 2024.

Sharon has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (Patti LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention.

The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz(lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Marsha Mason and Simone Sault (associate directors), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design). David Yazbek will be providing original music.