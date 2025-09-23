THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Gets New Tribute Album Feat. Original Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a new spoken-word album will be released next month featuring several original cast members from the cult classic. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Like You’ve Never Heard It Before” includes Patricia Quinn (Magenta), who is joined by special guests Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors) and Nell Campbell (Columbia).

This anniversary tribute reimagines Richard O’Brien’s unforgettable songs through the stars’ dramatic narration, continuing to bring the beloved film to a new generation of fans. The album features all songs from the film, including “Time Warp”, “Sweet Transvestite,” “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me,” “Science Fiction Double Feature,” and more. A portion of the album was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

“I cannot thank you all enough for the joy you have given me through what is now known as the Rocky Horror phenomenon—the longest running film in cinema history, now celebrating 50 years! I hope this contribution adds to that joy,” says Patricia Quinn.

The album will be released on October 1st and is available for pre-order CD and Vinyl here. It will also be available to stream on all major platforms, including as an audiobook. Physical copies will also be available at all Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour Stops, including limited edition signed copies by all three artists.

Producer Scott Stander says, “While out to dinner during our 2024 Tour, I asked Pat to recite her favorite lyric from the movie. After hearing it with such emphasis and seeing the direct impact it had on her, I knew a spoken word album needed to reach the masses. I was elated to have Richard O’Brien’s blessing to produce it and was equally thrilled to have Barry and Nell join in. I hope it has the same impact on everyone as it did me.”

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In honor of the milestone, a wide array of events and tributes are planned to salute the enduring legacy of the genre-defying cult classic, including a tour with the cast, special screenings, commemorative merchandise, and more. Check out the full event lineup here.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

The beloved movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.