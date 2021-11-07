THE ROAST OF YOUR TEENAGE SELF to Make NYC Return This Month

Hosted by Alise Morales (Betches, Tooning Out The News), The Roast of Your Teenage Self asks performers to take on the on person everyone loves to hate: themselves in high school.

With photos, old diary entries, and the occasional angst-filled musical number, performers at The Roast Of Your Teenage Old Self are guaranteed to make you feel better about all the embarrassing things you did as a teen. The Roast has been performed to sold-out crowds in Richmond, DC, Boston, Philly, Los Angeles and is proud to be back in New York City where it all began.

The show will feature Kelly Bachman (Elle Mag), Kenice Mobley (Vulture's 2021 Comics To Watch), Moss Perricone (The Patriot Act) and special guest Sarah Natochenny (The Voice of Ash on Pokémon). The Roast of Your Future Self is back in /new York for one night only, November 14th. The show begins at 6pm, and tickets can be purchased here: https://www.standupny.com/show/a-roast-of-your-teenage-self/