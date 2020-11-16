THE PROM Will Submit Meryl Streep, James Corden, & Jo Ellen Pellman For Leading Actor Awards

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

Netflix will submit "The Prom" actors Meryl Streep, Jo Ellen Pellman, and James Corden in leading actor categories for this year's Academy Awards.

Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, and Kerry Washington will be submitted as supporting actors, according to Variety.

The film, which will be released on Netflix December 11th, is adapted from the Broadway musical, "The Prom" tells the story of a troupe of self-obsessed theater stars who swarm into a conservative Indiana town to support a high-school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to prom.

The Broadway production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical.

Ryan Murphy directs the film, with a script by original stage bookwriters Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin.

"The Prom" will be released on Netflix on Dec. 11.

Watch the trailer here:

Photo Credit: THE PROM (L to R) Meryl Streep as DEE DEE ALLEN, James Corden as BARRY GLICKMAN in THE PROM. MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX © 2020

