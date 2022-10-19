THE PIANO LESSON Announces General Rush and Digital Lottery Policies

The general rush and digital lottery policies have been announced for the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. Beginning today, $35 rush tickets are available daily at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (241 West 47th St) box office starting at 10:00am. Tickets will be limited to a maximum of 2 tickets per person and may only be purchased for that day's performance. Tickets are subject to availability.

The digital lottery is now open at https://rush.telecharge.com/. Entries for The Piano Lesson digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day before the performance, and end the same day at 3:00pm. Winners are drawn at 9:00am and 3:00pm. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $57 each.

Additionally, tickets are now available for Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's Special Dinner & Show Package from $218-$258. Tickets are available for Monday - Thursday evening performances through November 10, 2022 and include dinner at Brooklyn Chophouse Times Square. For more information and to purchase, please visit https://pianolessonplay.com/package-dinner/.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

Tickets are now on sale at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th Street) Box Office, on the show's official website PianoLessonPlay.com or via Telecharge.com.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."

The design team for The Piano Lesson includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Cookie Jordan (Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg (Projection Design), Alvin Hough Jr. (Music & Music Direction), Otis Sallid (Choreographer). Casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.