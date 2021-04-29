THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, CINDERELLA, and ANASTASIA Casts Will Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will reunite the casts of some of theater-goers favorite Broadway shows, including "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," and "Anastasia," all in support of The Actors Fund. Each episode will also see its donations matched by gracious supporters and patrons of the arts.

The current schedule, guests, and donations are as follows:

Friday, April 30 - The Mystery of Edwin Drood reunion featuring Donna Murphy, Betty Buckley, Judy Kuhn, Patti Cohenour, Howard McGillin, John Herrera and Rupert Holmes

- Anonymous match up to $5,000

Saturday, May 1 - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella reunion featuring Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Harriet Harris, Ann Harada, Phumzile Sojola and Peter Bartlett

- The Paula Kaminsky Davis Charitable Foundation match up to $7,500

Friday, May 7 - Anastasia reunion featuring Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Mary Beth Peil, Max von Essen, John Bolton, and Caroline O'Connor

- Anonymous match up to $10,000

All episodes will livestream at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund. And of course, there is a good chance for some live music!

These stars join the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "ER," "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "The Kids Are All Right," "Thirtysomething," "Little House On The Prairie," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.