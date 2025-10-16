THE MET: LIVE IN HD Continues With Puccini’s LA BOHÈME On November 8

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Metropolitan Opera’s 2025–26 Live in HD season continues with Puccini’s La Bohème on Saturday, November 8, at 1 p.m. ET, transmitted live to cinemas worldwide.

Franco Zeffirelli’s legendary production—one of the most celebrated stagings in Met history—will star soprano Juliana Grigoryan in her company role debut as Mimì and tenor Freddie De Tommaso in his company role debut as Rodolfo. Keri-Lynn Wilson conducts in her first Live in HD appearance.

This performance marks Grigoryan’s Live in HD debut and De Tommaso’s return to the Met following his acclaimed company debut as Cavaradossi in Puccini’s Tosca during the 2024–25 season. Joining them are soprano Heidi Stober as Musetta, baritone Lucas Meachem as Marcello, baritone Sean Michael Plumb as Schaunard, bass Jongmin Park as Colline, and baritone Donald Maxwell as Benoit and Alcindoro.

The November 8 matinee will mark La Bohème’s 1,415th performance at the Met and its fourth Live in HD transmission to cinemas worldwide, continuing the opera’s legacy as the most-performed work in Met history. Zeffirelli’s sumptuous staging, which premiered on December 14, 1981, remains one of the company’s Signature Productions, dazzling audiences with its sweeping sets and emotional storytelling.

Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD broadcast for cinemas, and tenor Matthew Polenzani will serve as host, sharing exclusive backstage interviews and insights during intermissions.

The cast for this performance features Keri-Lynn Wilson conducting from Winnipeg, Canada; Juliana Grigoryan as Mimì, from Yerevan, Armenia; Heidi Stober as Musetta, from Waukesha, Wisconsin; Freddie De Tommaso as Rodolfo, from London, England; Lucas Meachem as Marcello, from Raleigh, North Carolina; Sean Michael Plumb as Schaunard, from Binghamton, New York; Jongmin Park as Colline, from Seoul, South Korea; and Donald Maxwell as Benoit and Alcindoro, from Perth, Scotland.

The Met: Live in HD 2025–26 season continues with a diverse lineup of masterworks, including Strauss’s Arabella on November 22, Giordano’s Andrea Chénier on December 13, Bellini’s I Puritani on January 10, Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde on March 21, Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin on May 2, and Gabriela Lena Frank’s El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego on May 30. Each performance will be a Saturday matinee transmitted live from the Met stage to theaters around the world. A special presentation of Mason Bates’s The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay will also be shown in select cinemas beginning January 24.

The Met: Live in HD series brings the best of opera to audiences in more than 1,800 theaters across the globe, offering millions of viewers the opportunity to experience the artistry of the Met’s stage from the comfort of their local cinemas.