THE LITTLE MERMAID Brings in $125M in Opening Weekend as of Friday

The Little Mermaid, which already took in $10.3 million in previews, made $38 million on opening day, Friday, May 26th, bringing the 3-day total to $105M and the 4-day total to $125M in its first week of release.

According to Deadline, "If the Rob Marshall-directed musical keeps pace, Little Mermaid will rank as the fourth-highest Memorial Day opening ever after Top Gun: Maverick ($160.5M last year), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End ($153M, 2007), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($152M, 2008). Hands down, Little Mermaid buries Aladdin‘s 4-day start over the holiday of $116.8M to become the best for a live-action take on a Disney toon."

Additionally, the preview numbers rank the live-action film starring Halle Bailey seventh best ever for a PG- or G-rated title.

"The Little Mermaid" stars Halle Bailey (Chloe X Halle, "The Color Purple") as Ariel; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as THE VOICE of Sebastian; Melissa McCarthy ("Bridesmaids") as Ursula; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as THE VOICE of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as THE VOICE of Scuttle; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as KING Triton.

The youngest of KING Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns"), and written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.