THE LITTLE MERMAID Brings in $125M in Opening Weekend as of Friday

The release marks the best-ever 4-day start for a live-action Disney film.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 2 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 3 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 4 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The Little Mermaid, which already took in $10.3 million in previews, made $38 million on opening day, Friday, May 26th, bringing the 3-day total to $105M and the 4-day total to $125M in its first week of release.

According to Deadline, "If the Rob Marshall-directed musical keeps pace, Little Mermaid will rank as the fourth-highest Memorial Day opening ever after Top Gun: Maverick ($160.5M last year), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End ($153M, 2007), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($152M, 2008). Hands down, Little Mermaid buries Aladdin‘s 4-day start over the holiday of $116.8M to become the best for a live-action take on a Disney toon."

Additionally, the preview numbers rank the live-action film starring Halle Bailey seventh best ever for a PG- or G-rated title.

"The Little Mermaid" stars Halle Bailey (Chloe X Halle, "The Color Purple") as Ariel; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as THE VOICE of Sebastian; Melissa McCarthy ("Bridesmaids") as Ursula; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as THE VOICE of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as THE VOICE of Scuttle; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as KING Triton.

The youngest of KING Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns"), and written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Jodi Benson Defends THE LITTLE MERMAID Lyric Changes Photo
Jodi Benson Defends THE LITTLE MERMAID Lyric Changes

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in the 1989 animated film version of The Little Mermaid, is defending the lyric changes in the upcoming 2023 live action remake. Earlier this year, composer Alan Menken revealed that lyrics in 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and 'Kiss the Girl' had been updated to reflect a modern day Disney princess.

Review Roundup: Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Remake Photo
Review Roundup: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Remake

'The Little Mermaid' stars Halle Bailey (Chloe x Halle, 'The Color Purple') as Ariel; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs ('Hamilton,' 'Snowpiercer') as the voice of Sebastian; Melissa McCarthy ('Bridesmaids') as Ursula; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; and more. Find out what critics thought and read The Little Mermaid reviews now!

Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Photo
Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio

Following the release of the brand-new soundtrack, Disney has released a featurette of the cast of The Little Mermaid in the recording studio. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's songs like 'Part of Your World' and 'Kiss the Girl' can be heard, plus new songs featuring lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Watch the new video now!

Listen: Hear Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID 2023 Soundtrack Photo
Listen: Hear Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID 2023 Soundtrack

Disney has debuted the soundtrack for the live action The Little Mermaid. Featuring all-new performances by the cast, the soundtrack features three new original songs that the original film's composer, Alan Menken, co-wrote with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Hear Daveed Diggs sing 'Under the Sea,' Melissa McCarthy sing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls,' and more now!


More Hot Stories For You

Video: HAM4HAM Gets Corny With The Casts of SHUCKED And THE THANKSGIVING PLAYVideo: HAM4HAM Gets Corny With The Casts of SHUCKED And THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for PRIMARY TRUSTPhotos: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for PRIMARY TRUST
Review Roundup: PRIMARY TRUST By Eboni Booth Opens Off-BroadwayReview Roundup: PRIMARY TRUST By Eboni Booth Opens Off-Broadway
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Star J.Harrison Ghee Performs 'You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Feather' At Today's HAM4HAMVideo: SOME LIKE IT HOT Star J.Harrison Ghee Performs 'You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Feather' At Today's HAM4HAM

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You