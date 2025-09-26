THE LION KING to Partner with Time Out as Sponsor of Time Out Market New York, Union Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Time Out and The Lion King on Broadway has revealed a multi-month partnership with the hit stage production as the exclusive opening sponsor of the new Time Out Market New York, Union Square. The Time Out team has developed a campaign with a unique blend of digital and in-Market activations, connecting The Lion King with Time Out’s audience of food and culture lovers.

Opening its doors to the public on 26 September, Time Out Market Union Square is a food and cultural market that brings the best of the city together under one roof: a curated mix of the city’s best chefs, drinks and cultural experiences. Across 10,000 sq ft, there are seven kitchens, a bar, communal tables and an outdoor terrace.

Time Out's digital expertise will come to life on screens throughout the Market, featuring curated recommendations from Time Out New York experts to inspire and engage guests. This offers Media partners premium DOOH (‘digital out of home’) opportunities along with activations connecting them with a valuable audience in real life––all under the trusted Time Out brand.

The partnership, which will run until January 2026, will bring the magic of The Lion King from Broadway to the Market, creating a first-to-market experience designed to captivate visitors and inspire both new and returning audiences to see the show. Spanning both Time Out’s digital channels and Time Out Market Union Square, the bespoke campaign kicks off with the grand opening party and throughout the campaign, The Lion King will be integrated across the Market’s screens, with iconic costumes and masks on display, branded cocktails and trays, and more. This in-real-life presence will be complemented by a digital campaign across all Time Out channels including editorial sponsorship, brand video plus social media.

Stacy Bettman, Time Out Media CEO North America said: “We are thrilled to partner with The Lion King as our exclusive opening sponsor of Time Out Market New York, Union Square. This partnership is a fantastic showcase of what we can offer our clients: a unique opportunity to connect with our experience-hungry audience across our digital channels while also being able to reach them in-real-life in our Markets. Our DOOH offers a premium opportunity for our partners to showcase and tell their brand stories to this engaged audience while they enjoy the Market’s unique dining experience.”

“The Lion King is proud to be the opening sponsor of Time Out Market Union Square, a vibrant space where locals and visitors from around the world can come together to celebrate the best of the city,” said Elizabeth Findlay, VP of Marketing, Publicity, Sales & Education at Disney Theatrical Group. “In many ways, it mirrors what The Lion King offers onstage eight times a week at the Minskoff Theatre: a shared experience that brings people together. We’re excited to extend that magic beyond the theatre and into the newly opened Market.”

The Union Square site will be Time Out Market’s second food and cultural market in NYC, in addition to the flagship that opened in 2019 in Brooklyn’s Dumbo which across 24,000 sq ft and two floors will continue to offer––with 21 kitchens, three bars and a stage––outstanding culinary and cultural experiences alongside rooftop views of the Manhattan skyline. By contrast, the Union Square site is the Company’s first neighborhood Market––a smaller but equally vibrant format with a focus on rising talents alongside local favorites, all in one place where the local community can come together to experience amazing food and culture. While at the heart of each Market is the celebration of the best of the city, the execution is always distinctly local to reflect the city and neighbourhood it is in; as such, both Time Out Markets in NYC are unique in their own ways.

Time Out Market New York, Union Square hours of operation: daily 8am to 10pm from 26 September 2025

Address: Time Out Market New York, Union Square––located on the ground floor of Zero Irving.