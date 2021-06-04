THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Will Begin Performances on Broadway on September 25

The National Theatre's five-time Olivier Award nominated epic play, The Lehman Trilogy, is set to resume performances on Broadway on Saturday, September 25, with an opening night set for Thursday, October 14 at the Nederlander Theatre. The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, comes to Broadway after the smash-hit, sold-out runs at London's National Theatre and New York's Park Avenue Armory, as well as a by-popular-demand sold out engagement in London's West End. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy will star returning original company members Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley, with Adrian Lester joining the cast and making his Broadway debut.

General On-Sale tickets for The Lehman Trilogy will be available beginning Wednesday, June 9 at 10am ET at Ticketmaster.com. As the Official Card Sponsor of The Lehman Trilogy, American Express Card Members have access to exclusive pre-sale tickets before the general public beginning Friday, June 4 at 10:00AM (EST) through Tuesday, June 8 at 9:59AM (EST) at Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets for The Lehman Trilogy are available exclusively to Audience Rewards members from Tuesday, June 8 at 10:00AM (EST) through Wednesday, June 9 at 9:59AM (EST) at www.AudienceRewards.com.

The Lehman Trilogy was first commissioned by originating producer Neal Street Productions and developed and co-produced with the National Theatre at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2018, followed by an acclaimed SRO run at the Park Avenue Armory in the Spring of 2019, before returning to London for a 16 week sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, May to August 2019.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event and New York Times Critics' pick charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Lehman Trilogy, "a remarkable, spellbinding exercise in storytelling" (The Washington Post), is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprise their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening in this "extraordinary theatrical experience" (The Daily Telegraph). And the company welcomes the heralded Adrian Lester for this special Broadway engagement in his Broadway debut.

Sam Mendes said, "It couldn't be more perfect that Adrian Lester will be joining our production of The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway. He was the first person I offered the role to, way back when we first mounted the production in London at the National Theatre, so on some level it feels like destiny. His joining the company at this moment in time offers the perfect opportunity to reflect on the Lehman family history. Directing Adrian as Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company 25 years ago was one of the true highlights of my career, and now I'm utterly delighted to be able to continue that relationship with this, his Broadway debut."

In a statement, Adrian Lester commented, "This will be the second time I've worked with Sam after Company and though I have played New York before, this will be my first time on Broadway. Years after Sam and I first discussed my involvement in this incredible project, I am now so pleased the ups and downs of actors' availabilities has finally offered me the chance to be a part of this fantastic production. The Lehman Trilogy asks a lot of the three actors. I'm very excited and really looking forward to starting rehearsals."

Following a 14-week run on Broadway, The Lehman Trilogy will visit Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (3 March - 10 April 2022) and American Conservatory Theater's Geary Theater in San Francisco (20 April - 22 May 2022), with casting to be announced.

The design team for The Lehman Trilogy includes two-time Tony Award nominee Es Devlin (Scenic Design), two-time Tony Award winner Katrina Lindsay (Costume Design), Luke Halls (Video Design), Jon Clark (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Nick Powell (Composer & Sound Design), Dominic Bilkey (Co-Sound Design), Candida Caldicot (Music Direction), and Polly Bennett (Movement). The Associate Director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

Recent hit Broadway productions from the National Theatre include Network (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for Bryan Cranston), Angels in America (3 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critics Circle Award), and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (5 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award). Neal Street Productions' recent Broadway hits include The Ferryman (4 Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Director of a Play).

The Lehman Trilogy and The Nederlander Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.



To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for our audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.