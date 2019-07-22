THE LAST SHIP Announces Additional Tour Dates - Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and More!

Sting's acclaimed musical, THE LAST SHIP, starring and featuring original music and lyrics by multiple Grammy Award-winner Sting, will add three new cities as part of its international tour. After premiering in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre and then playing at SHN's Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, THE LAST SHIP will have engagements in Washington D.C. at the National Theatre; St. Paul, MN at the Ordway and Detroit, MI at the Detroit Opera House.

Sting will star as shipyard foreman, "Jackie White," and will perform the role at every performance. Additional cities and casting be announced at a later date.

Tickets for each engagement will go on sale at various times throughout the summer and fall. For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit thelastshipmusical.co.uk.

THE LAST SHIP Tour Dates:

Los Angeles, CA

Ahmanson Theatre

January 14-February 16, 2020

San Francisco, CA

Golden Gate Theatre

February 20-March 22, 2020

Washington, D.C.

National Theatre

March 27-April 5, 2020

St. Paul, MN

Ordway Center

April 8-19, 2020

Detroit, MI

Detroit Opera House

April 22-26. 2020

THE LAST SHIP, inspired by Sting's 1991 album "The Soul Cages" and his own childhood experiences, tells the story of a community amid the demise of the shipbuilding industry in Tyne and Wear, with the closure of the Swan Hunter shipyard.

When a sailor named Gideon Fletcher returns home after seventeen years at sea, tensions between past and future flare in both his family and his town. The local shipyard, around which the community has always revolved, is closing and no one knows what will come next, only that a half-built ship towers over the terraces. With the engine fired and pistons in motion, picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White (Sting) and his wife Peggy fight to hold their community together in the face of the gathering storm.

This personal, political and passionate musical from multiple Grammy Award-winner Sting is an epic account of a family, a community and a great act of defiance. THE LAST SHIP features an original score with music and lyrics by Sting as well as a few of his best-loved songs; Island of Souls, All This Time and When We Dance. It is the proud story of when the last ship sails.

The musical is directed by Lorne Campbell, the artistic director of Northern Stage, and has set design by the Tony Award-winning 59 Productions, the team behind the video design for the 2012 London Olympic Games.

THE LAST SHIP has a new book by Lorne Campbell, original book by John Logan and Brian Yorkey, orchestrations by Rob Mathes, musical direction by Richard John, costume design by Molly Einchcomb, movement direction by Lucy Hind, lighting design by Matt Daw and sound design by Seb Frost. Other members of the creative team include dramaturg and associate director Selma Dimitrijevic, casting director Beth Eden and associate musical director (U.K.) Sam Sommerfeld.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You