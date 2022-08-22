Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Kite Runner
THE KITE RUNNER Will Now Require Masks at Wednesday Matinee Performances

This will be effective through the limited engagement which ends on October 30.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Beginning Wednesday, September 7, Broadway's The Kite Runner will require audiences to wear masks at Wednesday matinees, in addition to the previously announced Friday night performances at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). This will be effective through the limited engagement which ends on October 30.

Friday, August 19 was the first masked Friday at the show. The producers said, "We began this experiment with one masked weekend night which was well-received and wanted to offer a weekday matinee as well."

The other six weekly performances will follow the Broadway League policy of masks optional.

The Kite Runner plays on the following schedule*:

Monday 7 PM

Tuesday DARK

Wednesday 2 & 8 PM

Thursday 7 PM

Friday 8 PM

Saturday 2 & 8 PM

Sunday 3 PM

*No performance on Labor Day, Mon Sep 5

7 PM performance on Tue Sep 6


The Cleveland Orchestra And Music Director Franz Welser-Möst Appoint Brian Wendel As Principal TromboneThe Cleveland Orchestra And Music Director Franz Welser-Möst Appoint Brian Wendel As Principal Trombone
August 22, 2022

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced that Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra have appointed Brian Wendel as principal trombone beginning August 22. He will hold the Gilbert W. and Louise I. Humphrey Chair.
CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Brings Big Top Fun To New Jersey, Long Island & NYC This FallCIRCUS VAZQUEZ Brings Big Top Fun To New Jersey, Long Island & NYC This Fall
August 22, 2022

Circus Vazquez (www.circusvazquez.com), one of the premier and longest-running circuses in the United States, will bring its distinctive climate-controlled big top tent to five locations in New Jersey, Long Island and New York City this fall.
Company Of Angels And Black Boyle Heights Announce A New Partnership ProjectCompany Of Angels And Black Boyle Heights Announce A New Partnership Project
August 22, 2022

Company of Angels, LA's oldest non-profit theater company and Black Boyle Heights have launched their multi-year partnership to bring the stories of Black Boyle Heights residents to the stage. Company of Angels and Black Boyle Heights will develop and present for the stage an original play that highlights African Americans from Boyle Heights through shared stories, visuals, and history.
Applications for Centenary Theatre Company's Young Performers Workshop Being Accepted Through September 9Applications for Centenary Theatre Company's Young Performers Workshop Being Accepted Through September 9
August 22, 2022

The deadline to apply for the 2022 Fall Session of Centenary Stage Company's Young Performer's Workshop is September 9 and the program will run from September 10 through December 18.
Porchlight Announces Cast And Creative Team For RENTPorchlight Announces Cast And Creative Team For RENT
August 22, 2022

Porchlight Music Theatre presents the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT, music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., October 29 - November 27.