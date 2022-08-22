THE KITE RUNNER Will Now Require Masks at Wednesday Matinee Performances

Click Here for More on The Kite Runner

Beginning Wednesday, September 7, Broadway's The Kite Runner will require audiences to wear masks at Wednesday matinees, in addition to the previously announced Friday night performances at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). This will be effective through the limited engagement which ends on October 30.

Friday, August 19 was the first masked Friday at the show. The producers said, "We began this experiment with one masked weekend night which was well-received and wanted to offer a weekday matinee as well."

The other six weekly performances will follow the Broadway League policy of masks optional.

The Kite Runner plays on the following schedule*:

Monday 7 PM

Tuesday DARK

Wednesday 2 & 8 PM

Thursday 7 PM

Friday 8 PM

Saturday 2 & 8 PM

Sunday 3 PM

*No performance on Labor Day, Mon Sep 5

7 PM performance on Tue Sep 6