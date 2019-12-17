THE INHERITANCE Releases New Block Of Tickets Through June 7, 2020

Click Here for More Articles on The Inheritance

The critically acclaimed Broadway production of The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez has announced a new block of tickets are now on sale through Sunday, June 7, 2020. The new block of tickets is available for purchase at www.telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200 or by visiting the Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St).

THE INHERITANCE is performed five times a week - on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1pm and Thursday and Fridays at 7pm. A second chapter that continues the story, The Inheritance Part 2, is performed three times a week - on Wednesdays, Saturday, and Sunday evenings at 7pm. Audience members do not need to purchase tickets to both plays.

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, THE INHERITANCE asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

THE INHERITANCE is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

The Broadway cast features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria, as well as understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

Tony Goldywn will take over the role of 'Henry Wilcox' temporarily from John Benjamin Hickey during his leave of absence, beginning January 5, 2020.

The creative team for The Inheritance includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and music by Paul Englishby. General Management is by RCI Theatricals. Casting by Jordan Thaler, CSA & Heidi Griffiths, CSA, Julia Horan CDG.

For more information please visit TheInheritancePlay.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You