THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Returns To Broadway This Winter For Fifth Year

The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays will return to Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre (250 W. 52nd Street) for a record fifth holiday season, playing from Friday, November 29, 2019 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Back in New York by popular demand for a strictly limited run, this mind-blowing holiday spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

This year's spectacular lineup of featured performers includes:

Chris Cox - "THE MENTALIST"

Chris Cox knows what you're thinking. You're thinking, who the hell is Chris Cox? Lucky you're reading this! He's a multi-award winning "mind reader who can't read minds" and the star of the BBC's "Chris Cox's Mind Boggling Magic" and "Killer Magic." He's performed in three London West End seasons and a sell-out run at Sydney Opera House, and has been seen live by over 750,000 people. On stage he's starred in The Illusionists - Direct From Broadway (London's West End, USA, South Africa, Mexico & Australia including Sydney Opera House), Impossible (2x London's West End, Dubai Opera & World Tour), and five critically acclaimed one-man solo Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows which he wrote and performed throughout the UK and New Zealand. In addition to his own TV shows, you may have seen Chris with One Direction at the BBC Music Awards (BBC), or on "America's Got Talent" (NBC), "Heston Blumenthal's Recipe For Romance" (Channel 4), "Now You See It" (BBC One), How TV Changed Magic and The Mentalist Revealed (Channel 5), The Secret Of Star Wars (BBC iPlayer) and The Project (Channel 9 Australia). Chris has created magic for Barnum (Menier Chocolate Factory), Dan & Phil's 2016 & 2018 World Tours, Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck Restaurant, and is the Magic & Illusions Assistant for Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (Palace Theatre, London). www.magiccox.com

PAUL DABEK - "THE TRICKSTER"

Paul Dabak is one of the UK's top entertainers. He has performed across six continents, on the stages of London's West End, headlined his own show in Las Vegas, and appeared on BBC TV. An accomplished magician, comedian and actor, Paul's skills have won him critical acclaim. Both the Magic Circle and the International Brotherhood of Magicians have recognized Paul's talent, naming him Young Magician of the Year and awarding him the British Shield. Paul's fast-paced dynamic magic, quick-witted humor, and a theatrical flair combine with a personality that reaches to the very back of the theater. Join Paul as he reveals exactly what's up his sleeve and delves into his box of tricks while cheekily enchanting the audience with jaw-dropping hilarity. www.PaulDabek.com

Kevin James - "THE INVENTOR"

Kevin James became interested in the art of magic at a very early age. He remembers seeing his first magic performance and - more importantly - how it made him feel. This feeling helped Kevin decide at a young age that performing magic for the world was his life's calling. Kevin's style of performance is anything but conventional, with his unique comedy and magic garnering him a reputation as a world-class visual artist and making him one of the highest-viewed magicians on YouTube with millions of hits. This fresh approach has allowed him to headline in some of the world's top theaters. Additionally, Kevin has performed on television in 89 countries. Some of his past performances include: headlining Las Vegas casinos, starring at the famous Crazy Horse in Paris, royal performances for the Prince of Monaco, Prince of Bahrainm, and the Sultan of Dubai, and a command performance for President Obama at the White House. Kevin is a prolific inventor and consultant of magic. Not only are his performances original, but many of his ideas have made their way into the shows of other famous magicians, such as: Doug Henning, Penn & Teller, Mark Wilson and David Copperfield, as well as several films. Kevin's magical brilliance lead to him receiving the Creative Fellowship Award from The Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences in Hollywood in 2004, as well as multiple Stage Magician of the Year awards. Kevin is related to the legendary P.T. Barnum, and he's like his famous ancestor in many ways. His artistic vision was to create the most unique show on the planet and make adults feel like a kid again, which he describes as the "best job ever!" http://www.kjmagic.com/

HYUN JOON KIM - "THE MANIPULATOR"

Hailing from Korea, Hyun Joon Kim is regarded as one of the most masterful sleight of hand artists in the world. His pure and articulate performance of manipulation earned him the Presidential Award, the People's Choice Award, and the title of "North American Champion of Stage Magic" at the 2011 FISM North American Championship. He went on to secure another win in manipulation at FISM in 2012. Hyun Joon Kim also earned first place in the 2010 Blackpool Magic Convention Stage Magic Championship in England. When Hyun Joon Kim's interest in magic began at age 12, his talent was very quickly recognized in the Korean magic community after winning multiple awards at competitions. He has mastered the art of manipulation with extreme discipline and highly skilled technique that leave both audiences and fellow magicians alike in awe. www.hyunjoonkim.com

SOS & VICTORIA PETROSYAN - "THE TRANSFORMATIONALISTS"

The lightning-fast and world-famous Quick Change artists Sosa??&a??Victoriaa??have perfected their modern interpretation of traditional performance art by combining fashion, stage-craft and sleight-of-hand in a display that has dazzled audiences all over the world. Fashion designera??Sos has created an entire fashion line of 'haute couture'a??and revolutionized the traditional performance art of Quick Change, working onstage with Victoria in delivering to women all over the globe the dream of being able to change effortlessly into one glamorous outfit after another at impossibly fast speed. As two-time Wizard Trophy Award Winners and four-time Guinness World Record Winners in High-Speed Costume Change Illusions (16 costumes in just 120 seconds), Sos & Victoria will leave you breathless. Masters of quick couture, this dapper duo are always prepared and dressed to impress. A flick of the wrist, a twist, and a twirl are all it takes for them to transform their apparel into looks for any occasion. There is only one thing abouta??Sosa??&a??Victoriaa??that doesn't "quick change"...their ability to be the absolute best at what they do! www.sosmagic.com

ENZO WEYNE - "THE UNFORGETTABLE"

Enzo held his first magic show at 11 years old, with humble resources. However, he wished to stage far more impressive illusions on a larger scale, and decided to move towards studies that would allow him to master skills which could help him build his own tricks. He spent a year as an engineering student, learning how to draw up plans, put his ideas on paper, and understand mechanics and electrotechnics. He was also curious about psychology and the paranormal. It was Enzo's performance on "France's Got Talent" where his imagination and maturity stood out to both the audience and the jury. A couple of years later, Enzo mesmerized the audience of Le Plus Grand Cabaret du Monde. This new fame opened the doors to the most prestigious events in Europe, as well as the greatest international festivals. Since then, Enzo has been considered the rising star of magic. In 2013, he returned to "France's Got Talent," where he again stupefied the jury and the audience by making a helicopter appear on stage, an act that had never been seen before on television. In 2015, at 26 years old, he stepped on the stage of the mythical Casino de Paris to premiere his show, Beyond Illusions. It was the starting point of an adventure of a lifetime. www.enzo-illusion.com

VERBA SHADOW THEATRE

VERBA Shadow Theatre is the only theatre in the world which creates performances by combining shadow and light effects, acting and professional acrobatic layouts based on motives of famous films, TV series, and cartoons. Over years of performances, VERBA gained recognition and love from both children and adults that led to the creation of their unique shadow project #familyshow - "Shadow Hollywood," "Kingdom of Shadows," and "Shadow Space," three complete concert programs that fascinate audiences of all ages. VERBA advocates for family values and their #familyshows urge the united interests of different generations. In 2018, their idea for a first-in-the-world 3D shadow theater finally came to life, allowing VERBA's shadow theater to become even more real to spectators. After appearing on "Ukraine's Got Talent" and "America's Got Talent" in 2019, VERBA is proud that over the course of eight years, their shadow theater is represented and has popularized Ukraine in 37 countries all over the world. www.verbashadow.com

Since The Illusionists' 2014 Broadway debut, the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular has wowed, entertained, and inspired over 276,000 audience members of all ages in four different incarnations of Witness The Impossible, Live on Broadway, Turn of the Century, and Magic of the Holidays. More than 20 different performers have appeared on Broadway with The Illusionists, bringing their talents to New York from renowned stages worldwide including "America's Got Talent," "Britain's Got Talent," Royal Variety Performances, Los Angeles' famed Magic Castle, and The Illusionists' smash hit engagements on London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. Continually breaking box office records all over the world, last year's Broadway production concluded with the best week ever for The Illusionists over four Broadway engagements and the best-selling week anywhere for the acclaimed Illusionists brand.

In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

Single tickets for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays will go on sale exclusively for American Express Card Members on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10am EST. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Monday, August 12 at 9:59am EST by visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

Beginning Monday, August 12 at 10:00am EST, The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays tickets will be available through Audience Rewards (www.AudienceRewards.com), The Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts. Members of the program will be able to purchase tickets and can continue to earn Audience Rewards Bonus ShowPoints through Monday, August 19 at 9:59am EST.

Tickets for The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays will go on sale to the public on Monday, August 19 at 10:00am at www.ticketmaster.com.





