THE HUNGER & THE HAUNT Theatrical Recital And Community Resource Fair Announced

The Hunger & The Haunt is an original theatrical song recital and community resource fair held at Culture Lab LIC on April 4 and 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM. The performance explores how folks from the AANHPI diaspora reclaim connection to their heritage and discover new pathways toward ancestral nourishment.

This interdisciplinary work combines contemporary dance, spoken poetry, and classical music by exclusively AANHPI composers to tell the fantastical story of a Chinese American girl trying to find her way home as she traverses a mysterious pit of hidden stories.

The performance will be presented by an Asian American ensemble, including Abagael Cheng (soprano), Marie Lloyd Paspe (dancer), and Amber Scherer (piano). The curated recital program features works by Juhi Bansal, Chihchun Chi-Su Lee, Shruti Rajasekar, Angela Yam, Johnum Palado, and Teresa Mei Chuc, among others.

Each performance will be complemented by a community resource fair, where local organizations that empower AANHPI communities in Queens will share information about their work and offer concrete ways to get involved. Partner organizations include the South Asian Youth Action, MinKwon Center for Community Action, Korean American Civic Empowerment, and more. Representing a variety of neighborhoods and AANHPI identities across Queens, these organizations advocate for residents around issues of housing, civic engagement, youth leadership, and economic and social justice.