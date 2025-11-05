THE HIKERS To Be Presented At Works & Process at the Guggenheim Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the occasion of the Guggenheim Museum’s exhibition Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers, Works & Process will co-present The Hikers, staged live under the direction of Rashid Johnson and choreographed by Claudia Schreier, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 6:30 PM and 8:00 PM in the Guggenheim Rotunda (1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128).

About the Performance

Originally conceived by Johnson as a short film, The Hikers follows two anxious travelers who meet on a mountain trail and share an unexpected moment of connection. For this presentation, the work has been reimagined as a live performance within the museum’s iconic rotunda, exploring the intersection of movement, architecture, and Johnson’s multidisciplinary practice.

The performance will feature Lloyd Knight and Leslie Andrea Williams, both members of the Martha Graham Dance Company, with live piano accompaniment by composer and multi-instrumentalist Aku Orraca-Tetteh, known for his work with Florence + The Machine, Saul Williams, and Santigold.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to view the Guggenheim’s exhibition Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers, which includes The Hikers in its original film format.

About Works & Process

Works & Process champions the creative process through artist residencies and public programs that blend discussion and performance. Each season, the organization supports more than 25 residencies and over 1,000 artists across New York and the Northeast. Its events often extend beyond the stage, fostering dialogue between artists and audiences.