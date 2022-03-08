THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION THE MUSICAL, Announces Pre-Broadway Engagements in Seattle & Houston

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical will make its debut this fall at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre from September 10 - October 1, followed by an engagement at Houston's Theatre Under the Stars from October 25 - November 6 prior to its arrival on Broadway (date and theatre to be announced).

Ken Davenport said, "I couldn't think of a better place for the Griswolds to start their journey to Broadway than Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater, and taking a cue from this adventurous crew, continuing the developmental journey at Houston's Theatre Under the Stars. Can't wait to throw our bags in the family truckster and head out!"

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical was formerly known by a working title, Broadway Vacation.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical features a book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen; direction and choreography by Donna Feore; scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Tina McCartney; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; sound design by Kai Harada, music supervision and additional arrangements by Greg Anthony Rassen; and music arrangements by Glen Kelly.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical is based on the characters from the Warner Bros. Vacation franchise.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical marks the 26th new musical to be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre. "The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is joyful and heartwarming, I can't think of a family better than the Griswolds to tag along with as they embark on this brand-new Broadway adventure. We could not be more thrilled for this wildly fun production to kick off our 2022/23 Season," said The 5th Avenue Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry.



"We're so excited to be part of the team that is bringing this new musical to life and to share it with our audiences before sending it off to Broadway!" said Theatre Under the Stars Artistic Director Dan Knechtges.

For more information visit: www.broadwayvacationthemusical.com