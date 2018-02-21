VIDEO: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Star Keala Settle Performs 'This Is Me' on THE ELLEN SHOW

Broadway favorite Keala Settle performed the original song "This Is Me" from the Oscar Nominated film The Greatest Showman, which features an original score by Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), on the Ellen Show this week. Check out the performance below!

Keala made her Broadway debut in 2011 as Shirley in Priscilla Queen of the Desert. She went on to star in numerous award-winning Broadway shows including Hands on a Hardbody, the revival of Les Misérables and Waitress. Keala made the jump to film with Ricki and THE FLASH in 2015 alongside Meryl Streep. Keala next appears in 20th Century Fox's "The Greatest Showman," alongside Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efronand Zendaya, opening on Christmas Day.

"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





