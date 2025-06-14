THE GREAT GATSBY's Alexis Hasbrouck Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great Gatsby's Alexis Hasbrouck is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as Hasbrouck takes our Instagram followers backstage at the hit Broadway musical. Tune in to see the day in the life of a Broadway performer on a two-show-day!

About Alexis Hasbrouck

Alexis Hasbrouck made her Broadway debut in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. She has been seen in the national tours of Moulin Rouge the Musical! (Original Cast) and Hamilton (Philip Co.). Middletown, NY native and Rider Graduate (BFA).

About The Great Gatsby

The new musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.