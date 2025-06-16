THE GREAT GATSBY On Broadway To Host 'Black Theatre Night' to Celebrate Juneteenth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great Gatsby on Broadway will host a special Black Theatre Night on Wednesday, June 18 in honor of Juneteenth, community, and Black artistry. The evening will include a post-show talkback on stage following the 7:00 p.m. performance, open to all ticket holders.

Moderated by Salisha Thomas Weiss, host of The Salisha Show, the talkback will feature the show’s new Daisy Buchanan, Aisha Jackson (The Notebook, Waitress), joined by members of the Gatsby company including Runako Campbell, Lex Hasbrouck, Curtis Holland, Nate Hunt, Katie Kennedy, Traci Lee, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, and more.

The event celebrates the vital contributions of Black artists to the Broadway stage and invites audiences to engage directly with cast members about their experiences working on the musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel.

Now in its second year at The Broadway Theatre, The Great Gatsby stars Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Heathers) as Jay Gatsby, Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick Carraway, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

Aisha Jackson made her debut in the role of Daisy Buchanan earlier this year, bringing new dimension to the character in a production widely praised for its lavish design, energetic score, and bold reimagining of the Roaring Twenties.

With a book by Kait Kerrigan, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Dominique Kelley, and a jazz- and pop-infused original score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, The Great Gatsby has enjoyed a successful Broadway run after a record-breaking premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2023. The show has since expanded internationally and is set to launch a national tour in fall 2025.