THE FRE, New Play From Taylor Mac, Will Seat Audience Members in a Giant Ball Pit
Taylor Mac will premiere new play, The Fre, at off-Broadway venue The Flea, February 28 - April 12, 2019. The Flea's Artistic Director and frequent Taylor Mac collaborator, Niegel Smith will direct.
It has been revealed that the play takes place in a giant ball pit, with audience seating inside and out. The play is appropriate for "all ages".
In the land of two bridges The Fre, a rambunctious group of fun loving anti-intellectuals spend their days cavorting in the mud. Into their midst descends Hero, a dandy aesthete, who longs to cut the bridge and finally escape the mud pit. But first he must convince the leader Frankie Fre and the other fatuous inhabitants that there is a better life outside of the swamp. In this queer love story, audiences will literally and figuratively jump into the mud with the Fre to hash out the current cultural divide.
The creative team of The Fre includes Jian Jung (Scenic Designer), Machine Dazzle (Costume Designer), Xavier Pierce (Lighting Designer), Matt Ray (Sound Designer & Composer), Sarah East Johnson (Choreographer), Adam J. Thompson (Video Designer), Kristan Seemel (Associate Director), Rebecca Aparicio (Assistant Director), Cori Williams (Assistant Scenic Designer), SooA Kim (Associate Video Designer), Sarah Lawrence (Associate Costume Designer), Haley Gordon (Stage Manager).
The Fre features two companies of The Bats including Ryan Chittaphong (The Sandalwood Box & The Fez), Alex J. Moreno (Bad Penny), Yvonne Jessica Pruitt (Southern Promises), Adam Coy (Southern Promises), Nate DeCook (Sincerity Forever), Sarah Alice Shull (The Invention of Tragedy), Joan Marie (The Sandalwood Box & The Fez), and Marcus Jones (Inanimate, ms. estrada, Southern Promises), Lambert Tamin (Bad Penny, Southern Promises), Sam Geoffrey (Not My Monster!), Drita Kabashi (The Invention of Tragedy), Jon Cook, Cesar Munoz, Georgia Kate Cohen (The Sandalwood Box & The Fez), Ure Egbuho (Locked Up Bitches, Scraps, good friday), and Matt Macca (Not My Monster!).
For tickets and more information, visit http://theflea.org/shows/the-fre/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Board of Directors of the New York Musical Festival announced today that after 15 years of presenting vibrant, new musical theater, NYMF will ceas... (read more)
Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In The 2010s!
With the new decade just around the corner, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about all things Broadway during the 2010s wit... (read more)
Watch Now: New York Philharmonic Celebrates Sondheim with Katrina Lenk & Bernadette Peters
Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk - who will star in the gender-blind 2020 Broadway revival of Sondheim's Company - sang Losing My Mind and Could I Leave... (read more)
The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020
2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-pre... (read more)
VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes to Broadway in 2020 - Watch the Brand New Trailer!
Happy new year, poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire hits Broadway in 2020, and we're kicking off the year with a brand new trailer for the show.... (read more)
TodayTix Top Broadway Shows of 2019
We saw a lot of theater this year, and we hope you did too. With 2 million tickets sold to 4,400 different shows around the world, we're excited about... (read more)