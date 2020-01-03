THE FRE, New Play From Taylor Mac, Will Seat Audience Members in a Giant Ball Pit

Taylor Mac will premiere new play, The Fre, at off-Broadway venue The Flea, February 28 - April 12, 2019. The Flea's Artistic Director and frequent Taylor Mac collaborator, Niegel Smith will direct.

It has been revealed that the play takes place in a giant ball pit, with audience seating inside and out. The play is appropriate for "all ages".

In the land of two bridges The Fre, a rambunctious group of fun loving anti-intellectuals spend their days cavorting in the mud. Into their midst descends Hero, a dandy aesthete, who longs to cut the bridge and finally escape the mud pit. But first he must convince the leader Frankie Fre and the other fatuous inhabitants that there is a better life outside of the swamp. In this queer love story, audiences will literally and figuratively jump into the mud with the Fre to hash out the current cultural divide.

The creative team of The Fre includes Jian Jung (Scenic Designer), Machine Dazzle (Costume Designer), Xavier Pierce (Lighting Designer), Matt Ray (Sound Designer & Composer), Sarah East Johnson (Choreographer), Adam J. Thompson (Video Designer), Kristan Seemel (Associate Director), Rebecca Aparicio (Assistant Director), Cori Williams (Assistant Scenic Designer), SooA Kim (Associate Video Designer), Sarah Lawrence (Associate Costume Designer), Haley Gordon (Stage Manager).

The Fre features two companies of The Bats including Ryan Chittaphong (The Sandalwood Box & The Fez), Alex J. Moreno (Bad Penny), Yvonne Jessica Pruitt (Southern Promises), Adam Coy (Southern Promises), Nate DeCook (Sincerity Forever), Sarah Alice Shull (The Invention of Tragedy), Joan Marie (The Sandalwood Box & The Fez), and Marcus Jones (Inanimate, ms. estrada, Southern Promises), Lambert Tamin (Bad Penny, Southern Promises), Sam Geoffrey (Not My Monster!), Drita Kabashi (The Invention of Tragedy), Jon Cook, Cesar Munoz, Georgia Kate Cohen (The Sandalwood Box & The Fez), Ure Egbuho (Locked Up Bitches, Scraps, good friday), and Matt Macca (Not My Monster!).

For tickets and more information, visit http://theflea.org/shows/the-fre/.





