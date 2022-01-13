THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT Album Available Tomorrow

Broadway Records announced today the release of "The Four Phantoms In Concert". The digital album is available Friday, January 14th wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com. Preorders are now available for the physical CD to be released late this winter.

THE FOUR PHANTOMS brings together four former Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phan­tom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertain­ment. The Four Phantoms In Concert features an extraordinary quar­tet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D'Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan, as well as special guest Kaley Ann Voorhees. The band includes Ryan Shirar on piano, March Schmied on Bass, and Jeremy Yaddaw on drums. Recorded live at Feinstein's/ 54 Below. The album is executive produced by Franc D'ambrosio, David Caddick, and Donald K. Wilson, Esq. The album is produced by Lee Tonfanelli, co-produced by Michael Giacalone, and associate produced by Angela Giacalone, with orchestrations and music direction by Ryan Shirar, and engineering by Michael Cumming. Mastering was done at Rare Form Mastering by Greg Reierson, mixed by Rittenhouse Soundworks with an album package design by Robbie Rozelle.

The Four Phantoms Track List:

1. OVERTURE

2. OLD FRIENDS (Stephen Sondheim)

3. Welcome to Feinstein's / 54 Below...

4. THIS IS THE MOMENT (Frank Wildhorn / Leslie Bricusse)

5. Brent Barrett Intro

6. ALL I CARE ABOUT (John Kander / Fred Ebb) - Brent Barrett

7. Franc D'Ambrosio Intro

8. SPEAK SOFTLY LOVE (Nino Rota / Larry Kusik) - Franc D'Ambrosio

9. Ciarán Sheehan Intro

10. DANNY BOY (Frederic Weatherly) - Ciarán Sheehan

11. John Cudia Intro

12. 'TIL I HEAR YOU SING (Andrew Lloyd Webber / Glenn Slater) - John Cudia

13. THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM (Mitch Leigh / Joe Darion)

14. PRETTY WOMEN (Stephen Sondheim)

15. Kaley Ann Voorhees Intro

16. HOME (Charlie Smalls)- Kaley Ann Voorhees

17. DUET MEDLEY with Kaley Ann Voorhees

[The First Man You Remember; You're Just In Love; It Only Takes A Moment; Tonight]

(Andrew Lloyd Webber / Don Black; Irving Berlin; Jerry Herman; Leonard Bernstein / Stephen Sondheim)

18. ALL I ASK OF YOU (Andrew Lloyd Webber / Richard Stigloe / Charles Hart) with Kaley Ann Voorhees

19. Bring Him Home Intro

20. BRING HIM HOME (Alain Boublil / Claude-Michel Schönberg / Herbert Kretzmer)

21. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Andrew Lloyd Webber / Richard Stigloe / Charles Hart) with Kaley Ann Voorhees

22. The Music Of The Night Intro

23. THE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT (Andrew Lloyd Webber / Richard Stigloe / Charles Hart)

24. I'M NOTHING WITHOUT YOU (Cy Coleman / David Zippel)

25. BAND INTRO / THE BEST OF TIMES (Jerry Herman)