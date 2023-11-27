THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

The soundtrack for the upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple will feature an all-star lineup of musicians.

"The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)" will be released on December 15.

The album will feature songs from the musical sung by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino.

The album will also feature original songs inspired by the film from Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Black Thought, Mary Mary, and more.

A collaboration from Usher and H.E.R. will also be included in the soundtrack, as well as a special remix by Missy Elliott.

The end credit song from the movie, written and produced by The-Dream, is sung by the film's star, Fantasia.

Out now is the first single, "Lifeline," which was written, co-produced and performed by Alicia Keys. She is joined by her production partners, including Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé and Rihanna); Marshmello (Selena Gomez, Juice Wrld) and TMS (Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi).

The soundtrack comes from the film’s executive music producers, Grammy-winning film composer Nick Baxter, Tony-nominated composer and lyricist Stephen Bray, and multimedia artist Blitz Bazawule, who also co-directed on Beyoncé’s Black is King.

A full tracklist for the album has yet to be released. Listen to Keys' new single here:

Kris Bowers' score for the movie will also be released on December 25. Both albums are distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, WaterTower Music and gamma.

The movie musical includes hit songs from the stage musical, including "I'm Here," "Push Da Button," "Hell No!," and "Mysterious Ways." It is also set to include several new songs, including "Keep It Movin'," which was co-written by Bailey.

In theaters on December 25, audiences can experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.