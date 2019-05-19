THE COLLABORATOR PARTY Returns For Its Fifth Year With Events Across America

Today, The Collaborator Party, headed by theatrical sound designers Lindsay Jones and John Gromada, announced that their event will return for its fifth year in New York City, after four years of the now legendary sold-out parties across the country. The Collaborator Party is the official Tony night party for the entire theatre community. This year, the main party will be held June 9, 2019 at Houston Hall (222 W. Houston St. in New York City) from 7pm-11pm EDT, with additional parties taking place simultaneously in Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles. A full video invitation for this year's event can be viewed at https://youtu.be/810ugpYlQjI or http://www.collaboratorparty.com.

The Collaborator Party began in 2014, and quickly grew into a nationwide grassroots community that was founded in mutual celebration of everyone working in professional theatre. As word spread across social media about the original event, "satellite parties" became commonplace in various cities, and the entire event has been livestreamed around the world to thousands of online attendees.

This year, in a continuing effort to further expand their reach into the theatre community, The Collaborator Party is pleased to announce brand new co-hosts for the event: David Anzuelo (fight director), Claire Warden (intimacy director), and Sadah Espii Proctor (projections designer/sound designer). Additional co-hosts will be named shortly.

"When we started this, we never dreamed that this event would continue for five years," said Jones. "It's really incredible to look around now and see that there's a whole community of people who come together every year for this night of celebration of the wonderful people who work in theatre."

"This year, we really want to celebrate and thank everyone who's supported and attended The Collaborator Party over the last five years," said Gromada. "They are the people who have made this event possible, and they're truly what makes this night great. An event like this allows you to see what an amazing community of artists that the world of professional theatre is, and gives you a chance to appreciate the incredible work that they do every day."

When asked about the idea behind the party, Jones said "Every show that you see anywhere in the world is the result of a team of people working together to make great art. And it's always struck me as strange that we only celebrate theatre every year by singling out individuals and giving them awards, rather than celebrating the entire team. That's what The Collaborator Party is, it's a chance for everyone who works in theatre to come together and celebrate each other."

Admission to the event in all cities is free, but all attendees must sign up in advance at www.collaboratorparty.com in order to attend.





