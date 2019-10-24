THE BROADWAY CRUISE To Sail From NY To Bermuda Next October!

Calling all Broadway fans! Join your favorite Broadway stars and creative luminaries for the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise, heading from New York City to Bermuda, October 10-14, 2020.

Get ready for four nights of one of a kind performances and fun from Tony Award Winning headliners, Alan Cumming and Laura Benanti, as well as intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway's coolest talent. You will gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today. You'll also attend celebrity meet & greets, sing along with fellow fans at Broadway karaoke, and gain insight into the craft of theater with curated interactive panel discussions.

This fully immersive Broadway adventure combines the glitz, glamour, and fanfare of the timeless Broadway tradition. Whether you come with friends or family, you can't miss this chance to ride the Great White Wave!

Join 2,000 Broadway fans aboard a full ship Broadway takeover of the Norwegian Pearl.

Confirmed performers and artists include Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret) and Tony winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady) who will each perform multiple unique shows on the main pool deck.

Additional stars include Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid), Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady, two time Tony Winner), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring It On) and lots more to be announced.

Makeup Designer Joe Dulude II (Wicked, Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants) will do demonstrations and interactive sessions with guests. Costume Designer Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, The Wiz LIVE!) will discuss his creative process for Tony Award winning fashion on stage. Tony nominated choreographer Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) will teach daily dance classes on board. Chris Jahnke (Dear Evan Hansen, Les Miserables) will serve as music director and supervisor on board and oversee an ensemble of Broadway performers. Additional talent will be announced on a continuing basis between now and the sailing.

"EBG is excited to collaborate with Sixthman to present The Broadway Cruise and we look forward to future projects with their wonderful team. Helping to curate this special project has been a rewarding challenge and we know that both casual and avid Broadway fans will be enthralled with this unique and immersive vacation experience." - Scott Zeiger, CPO EBG

"The Broadway community holds incredibly passionate fans and extraordinary performing talent. Sixthman and our partners at EBG couldn't be more excited and honored to be creating a fully immersive and interactive Broadway vacation experience at sea that is sure to create memories that will last a lifetime!" - Anthony Diaz, CEO Sixthman

"It's going to be a super-duper Broadway extravaganza. I'm going to be performing twice on the main deck. I'm really, really looking forward to it. I hope you will come and join me there!" - Alan Cumming

Cabin prices begin at $995.00 per person. The pre-sale registration period begins online at www.TheBroadwayCruise.com on Thursday, October 24th. Guests are encouraged to register early for priority access to ensure they receive their first choice of cabin. Payment plans are available, with deposits starting as low as $250 per person.

Arriving in New York City the day before boarding the ship or staying the day after you get back? Guests have the opportunity to add tickets to Broadway's hottest shows to your vacation package.





