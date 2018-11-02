THE BOOK OF MORMON Becomes Longest Running Show at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre

Tonight, November 2, 2018, Broadway's The Book of Mormon will play its 3,183rd performance, at which point it will become the longest running production in the history of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. The previous record holder was the original production of Tobacco Road, which spent most of its 3,182-performance run at the Forrest Theatre (now the O'Neill).

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, has run for 396 consecutive weeks at more than 100% capacity since opening March 24, 2011 on Broadway, and has broken the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times.

Since beginning performances in 2012, the national tour of The Book of Mormon has played 2,337 performances across North America and, combined with a second North American tour, has broken 105 house records at 58 different venues.

The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical. The Book of Mormon smashed box office records for the highest single day of sales in West End history, and has filled every single seat of its 2,370 performances thus far at The Prince of Wales Theatre.

The Australian production of The Book of Mormon, winner of the coveted 2017 Helpmann Award for Best Musical, has performed for over 500 packed houses since opening on January 17, 2017, and broke the house record for the highest selling on-sale period of any production in the 159-year history of Melbourne's Princess Theatre.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. THE BOOK OF MORMON features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.

