TERMS OF MY SURRENDER's Michael Moore Helming New Documentary on Donald Trump

Michael Moore, currently starring on Broadway in his one-man show THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER, has directed a new documentary on President Trump, according to Page Six. Titled FAHRENHEIT 11/9 (referring to the date that Trump was elected president), the film has been acquired by Harvey and Bob Weinstein, who plan to shop it at next week's Cannes Film Festival.

The Weinsteins' revealed that Moore is "currently directing" the project, "which he has kept under wraps for many months." Moore himself says of the film, "No matter what you throw at him, it hasn't worked .?.?. That all ends with this movie."



In 2015, Moore released "Michael Moore in TrumpLand," which ran for one night only in theaters and was later sold to TV and digital outlets.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon, Michael Moore brings his thought-provoking, controversial fare to Broadway in The Terms of My Surrender, his theatrical debut. Directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), the limited 12-week engagement began previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on Friday, July 28, 2017 and officially openedon Thursday, August 10, 2017.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

