TELENOVELA 101. The New Online Theatre Begins This Weekend

Telenovela 101 is a hilarious comedy by Martha Lorena Preve in collaboration with Federico Mallet and Silvana Gonzalez. The company Something From Abroad is going to present the third episode of this play online. For those who did not watch the other episodes, there will be a summary of episode 1 and episode 2 so that they can perfectly follow the plot.

The play is a parody of the a Mexican soap opera from the 90's made in a very different and unique way. This time the company uses the platform Stream Yard to adapt the original theatre play to a new online concept. The story is filmed while every performer is acting in their own home and then...the magic happens!

The theatre company Something From Abroad, based in New York City is developing new techniques to keep sharing stories at this time of crisis where performative art has to be rethought.

In this proposal most of the roles are played by women and the gender bending brings another perspective and point of view as well as incredibly funny moments.

The cast is lead by Silvana Gonzalez, Fernanda Hidalgo, Federico Mallet, Lorena Del Pino, Martha Preve, Regina Romero and Paloma de Vega. The performance is 100% in Spanish and the episode will take place Saturday June 27th.

The streaming will be at 8pm (EST) and 7pm (Mexico). The link will be available 24 hours in the entire world.

Don't miss this great opportunity and enjoy the Funniest telenovela ever!!

Tickets: www.somethingfromabroad.com/shows

Promo video: https://youtu.be/EN9A7I2MGww

