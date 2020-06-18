TELENOVELA 101 Debuts Online This Weekend
Telenovela 101 is a hilarious comedy by Martha Lorena Preve and Kate Gauthier and it's going to be presented on line for the first time.
The play is a parody of the a Mexican soap opera from the 90's made in a very different and unique way. This time the company uses the platform Stream Yard to adapt the original theatre play to a new online concept. The story is filmed while every performer is acting in their own home and then...the magic happens!
The theatre company Something From Abroad, based in New York City is developing new techniques to keep sharing stories at this time of crisis where performative art has to be rethought.
In this proposal all of the roles are played by women and the gender bending brings another perspective and point of view as well as incredibly funny moments.
The cast is lead by Silvana Gonzalez, Fernanda Hidalgo, Lorena Del Pino, Martha Preve, Regina Romero and Paloma de Vega. The performance is 100% in Spanish and the episodes will take place Saturday 20th and Saturday 27th.
The streaming will be at 8pm (EST) and 7pm (Mexico). The link will be available 24 hours in the entire world.
Don't miss this great opportunity and enjoy the Funniest telenovela ever!!
Tickets: https://www.somethingfromabroad.com/shows
