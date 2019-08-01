TBT: BRING IT ON Enjoys The Trip on Opening Night!

Ready? Ok! The Tony-winning musical adaptation of Bring It On officially opened at Broadway's St. James Theatre seven years ago! To celebrate the occasion, we're looking back at the show's opening night with its stars Taylor Louderman, Adrienne Warren, Ariana DeBose, Ryann Redmond, Kate Rockwell, and more! Enjoy the trip by checking out the video below!

Direct from a 13-city National Tour, Bring It On: The Musical, began previews at Broadway's St. James Theatre July 12, 2012 and had its official opening night on August 1, 2012. The production ran for a limited run through January 20, 2013.

Uniting some of the freshest and funniest creative minds on Broadway, Bring It On: The Musical featured a libretto by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), music and lyrics by Tony Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights), music by Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Broadway lyricist Amanda Green (High Fidelity) and music supervision by Tony and Grammy Award winner Alex Lacamoire (Wicked). The production was directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (In the Heights).

The new musical comedy Bring It On: The Musical tells the story of the challenges and unexpected bonds formed through the thrill of extreme competition. With a colorful crew of characters, an exciting fresh sound and explosive dance with aerial stunts, this hilariously universal story is sure to be everything you hoped for and nothing like you expected.

The entire cast of the hit touring production of Bring It On: The Musical continued in their roles on Broadway. Led by Taylor Louderman as Campbell and Adrienne Warren as Danielle, the cast featured Ryann Redmond as Bridget, Elle McLemore as Eva, Jason Gotay as Randall, Ariana DeBose as Nautica, Gregory Haney as La Cienega, Neil Haskell as Steven, Dominique Johnson as Cameron, Janet Krupin as Kylar, Kate Rockwell as Skylar and Nicolas Womack as Twig, Calli Alden, Nikki Bohne, Dexter Carr, Shonica Gooden, Haley Hannah, Rod Harrelson, Casey Jamerson, Michael Mindlin, Adrianna Parson and Bettis Richardson. The cast also featured some of the nation's most skilled competitive cheerleaders with over 25 national and 50 team titles in gymnastics and choreography. Those members included Antwan Bethea, AJ Blankenship, Danielle Carlacci, Michael Naone-Carter, Courtney Corbeille, Dahlston Delgado, Brooklyn Alexis Freitag, Keith Gross, Melody Mills, David Ranck, Billie Sue Roe, Sheldon Tucker and Lauren Whitt.





