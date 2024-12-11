TANGLED Live-Action Remake in Development at Disney; Michael Gracey in Talks to Direct

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audiences will officially be getting a live-action Tangled movie. According to Deadline, a remake of the 2010 animated film is moving forward at Disney with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey in negotiations to helm the project.

The latest version of the script has been penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, writer of Thor: Love and Thunder, Do Revenge, and the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer. No specific information regarding casting or music has been announced. Following Gracey's success with The Greatest Showman, the filmmaker went on to direct Better Man, the autobiographical musical film about singer Robbie Williams which hits theaters this month.

Tangled, based on the classic story of Rapunzel, debuted in 2010 with the voices of Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Donna Murphy and a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. The movie follows Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower. She accepts the aid of an intruder to take her out into the world that she has never seen.

The film earned $200 million in the US and Canada and was nominated for Best Original Song for "I See the Light" at the 83rd Academy Awards. Tangled later spawned a spin-off television movie and series, featuring the return of some of the voice cast and some new songs by Menken and Slater.

An abridged stage adaptation titled Tangled: The Musical premiered on board the Disney Magic of the Disney Cruise Line 2015, featuring three new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. A full stage version is also in the works.