Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle in December

Tony Award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster will perform a special holiday engagement at Café Carlyle from December 5-9, 2023. Foster returns to Café Carlyle with a festive new show, titled “Christmas Time Is Here,” which will feature Foster singing a collection of songs that includes a mixture of holiday classics and her own personal holiday favorites.



Foster is one of her generation's most celebrated Broadway actresses, having won two Tony Awards for her performances in “Anything Goes” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” She has starred in numerous other Broadway productions, including “Violet,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Shrek the Musical,” and most recently concluded a lauded run in“The Music Man.” Other notable stage performances include “Into the Woods,” “Sweet Charity, and “The Wild Party.” In addition to her work on stage, Foster is known for her performances on television, including the hit series “Younger,”“Bunheads,” “The Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Foster recently added author to her resume with the release of her memoir, Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life.



As a solo artist, Sutton has toured the country with her hit solo concert which has featured songs from her debut solo album“Wish” as well as her follow-up albums, “An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle” and “Take Me to the World.”



Tickets are available online via Tock—Tuesday to Thursday: General Seating $180 per person / Premium Seating $230 / Bar Seating $110; Friday & Saturday: General Seating $230 per person / Premium Seating $280 / Bar Seating $125.



Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).



About Café Carlyle:



Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years – from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.



About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan’s sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling’s at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel’s Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle



