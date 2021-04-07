Sutton Foster Will Take Over City Center for BRING ME TO LIGHT, with Kelli O'Hara, Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango & Wren Rivera

New York City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler today announced a new digital program as part of the 2020 - 2021 season, Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light. Filmed live at City Center, the concert premieres Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm ET, with on demand viewing through Monday, May 31.

Sutton Foster takes over City Center-filling it with her indomitable spirit for a concert with friends celebrating their connections to the historic theater and reflecting on the challenges facing all of us in this time. Through a collection of solos, duets, and group numbers, the cast enlivens the theater with the hope of things to come. Bring Me to Light features performances by Broadway star and fellow City Center alum Kelli O'Hara; Wren Rivera, Foster's student at Ball State University; and reunites Foster with cast members Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango to reminisce and perform songs from their shared productions at City Center-Anyone Can Whistle and The Wild Party. Featuring music theater favorites from Camelot, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Violet, and more, the cast is accompanied by Music Director Michael Rafter (piano) and Matt Hinkley (guitar). Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light is directed by Leigh Silverman, with Jeanine Tesori serving as Creative Producer.

"Bringing artists back to our stage and connecting them to our loyal audience digitally is a crucial step toward reopening our theater to the public which we hope to do this fall," said President & CEO Arlene Shuler. "We are delighted to welcome Sutton Foster back to City Center and to present this extraordinary group of artists as part of our digital season."

"With so many theaters dark for the last year, City Center's commitment to turning the lights on and supporting artists by providing opportunities to get back on stage has been such a beacon of hope," said Sutton Foster.

Digital access for Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light starts at $35, with additional packages including behind‐the‐ scenes footage, and goes on sale at noon on Wednesday, April 7 at NYCityCenter.org. The program premieres April 28 at 7 pm ET, and will be available on demand through Monday, May 31.

Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light is produced by New York City Center and Nel Shelby Productions.

New York City Center is located at 131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. For information call 212.581.1212 or visit NYCityCenter.org.